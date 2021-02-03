EVANSTON (WNE) — The idea of a company offering electric scooters in Evanston was the topic of discussion at the Evanston City Council work session on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
A virtual meeting was held with Bird representative Michael Covato.
He said Bird is a “micromobility” company that is nationally based in Santa Monica, California, with main headquarters in Amsterdam.
“We provide a low-cost system of electric scooters going from point A to point B with the grid structure focusing on the downtown area to stimulate the local economy,” Covato said. “We work with a local partner who removes the scooters at night to recharge them and puts them out again each day.”
Covato said they predict high usage in Evanston, partly because they have the scooters in a Virginia town that is half the size of Evanston and the company has seen significant use there.
The scooters are meant to be used on streets, not sidewalks, and incident rates have been minimal, similar to bicycle accidents.
Covato said the average fee ranges between $5 and $7 a trip, and each scooter has equipment attached so the rider can pay with a credit card.
“We plan on bringing 50 to 75 scooters to Evanston,” Covato said, “and we are very optimistic about the usage. We just need the support of the council, and we will obtain a business license.”
“This is an intriguing prospect,” Mayor Kent Williams said. “We are open to new private businesses and this sounds fun and exciting. Good luck to you.”