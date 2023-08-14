Founder and CEO of Language I/O Heather Morgan Shoemaker
Founder and CEO of Language I/O Heather Morgan Shoemaker poses for a portrait outside Paramount Cafe in Cheyenne on Thursday. Language I/O is a Wyoming-based company, and Shoemaker makes it a priority to not only work closely with the University of Wyoming but also to recruit graduates.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Customer service requires an expert level of communication and care. It also requires fluency, and as companies continue to globalize, more translators are required to keep the standards of customer service high.

As someone who was passionate about language and was well-known for globalizing code for Fortune 500 companies, Heather Shoemaker sought to solve this “messy human issue.”

Ivy Secrest has been interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Friday was her last day at the WTE, and we wish her well as she completes her studies.

