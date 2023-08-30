Cheyenne Transit Program

Jesse boards a Cheyenne Transit Program bus after it stops along West 17th Street in Cheyenne on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Transit bus routes are scheduled to resume Tuesday after nearly three-and-a-half years of suspended services, and Cheyenne commuters will benefit from shorter routes and zero-cost fares.

To create a more efficient bus system, the Cheyenne Transit Program designed direct linear routes that will result in shorter ride times, according to Renae Jording, the program’s director. Two buses will leave the transfer center, one traveling through downtown east on Lincolnway to the south side of town, and the other via Ridge Road toward the northern Walmart Supercenter.

