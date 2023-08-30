CHEYENNE — Transit bus routes are scheduled to resume Tuesday after nearly three-and-a-half years of suspended services, and Cheyenne commuters will benefit from shorter routes and zero-cost fares.
To create a more efficient bus system, the Cheyenne Transit Program designed direct linear routes that will result in shorter ride times, according to Renae Jording, the program’s director. Two buses will leave the transfer center, one traveling through downtown east on Lincolnway to the south side of town, and the other via Ridge Road toward the northern Walmart Supercenter.
Instead of commuters riding along a circular bus route, which was the original design before the pandemic, the line approach in the transit design cuts the ride time in half to only 30 minutes.
“We designed it to be more efficient so you would spend less time on the bus,” Jording said. “Instead of a circle, it’s going to be more of a line service.”
The hours of the bus system will remain the same, Jording said, running from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays. Bus commuters are encouraged to use Google Maps to navigate their routes.
By moving to a no-cost bus fare system, the city will actually be saving money, according to Cheyenne City Treasurer Robin Lockman. Fare boxes used to collect the money for bus fares cost about $80,000 each, not to mention the additional expense of ink, paper and hiring of two supervisors to collect and count the money.
“The costs definitely outweigh the amount of match that is going to be required,” Lockman said, referring to the funds pulled out of the city’s general fund budget to match the transit grant, which is an average of $18,000 a year.
Microtransit and paratransit services, provided in the city’s partnership with Spare during the pandemic, will also continue to operate.
Those who qualify under the Americans with Disabilities Act may opt for free paratransit services, which will take them to any destination within a three-quarter-mile circumference of their home. Microtransit zones provide coverage to extended destinations for any traveler with a charge of $1.50.
The extent of travel covered via microtransit routes has not been determined yet, Jording said, but the transit director hoped to have those details ironed out by the end of the week.
The importance of affordable travel, especially for young professionals, has become increasingly apparent, said Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. With an average of two jobs for every person in the workforce in the state of Wyoming, reliable and affordable public transportation has become a necessary benefit.
“Any advancement we make in public transportation is important in this day and age,” Steenbergen said.
Extended hours of operation for bus services have been considered, he said, but available funding and staff to operate late-night routes remain an obstacle in transit planning.
“As we are an advancing community, public transit has to be more and more at the forefront of our discussions,” Steenbergen said. “Every little step forward is progress, but we have to continue this conversation.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.