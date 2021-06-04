SHERIDAN (WNE) — A new corporation will join the Sheridan County Airport Business Park and is scheduled to complete a facility by 2025, adding an estimated 260 workers to Sheridan’s workforce.
Falcon Car Corporation is a factory focused on producing vehicles. The business holds a license to produce 2,999 vehicles for each model year 2023 and 2024.
The vehicles Falcon produces include Falcon 9X full-size pickup trucks and Falcon 3B buses.
Business leaders chose the Sheridan County Airport Business Park based on its proximity to Interstate 90, rail services and aviation access with direct access to Denver International Airport, “which is essential for business travel,” according to a press release from the company.
Falcon secured land, initial capacity building and permits to produce electric vehicles in the state of Wyoming, with additional production capacity increasing to 30,000 units by 2026, according to the release.
Falcon Car is owned by DynamiX Energy Corporation. In February, the airport signed 40-year leases with both DynamiX and Falcon Cars. Falcon Cars is leasing five lots totaling 4.94 acres.
DynamiX is leasing two lots totaling 1.51 acres to house its corporate aircraft and to conduct light manufacturing and development of electrical flight systems.
The DynamiX lease commenced March 1, while the lease with Falcon began May 1, according to airport manager John Stopka.
Construction on the new facility for Falcon Cars is set to begin later this year, Stopka said.