ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will once again be offering two daily flights to Denver.
After being temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SkyWest Airlines will be restoring twice daily United Airlines service to Denver International Airport starting May 27.
“This is great news for our entire region,” said Airport Director Devon Brubaker. “We are grateful for our partnership with SkyWest Airlines and the Wyoming Department of Transportation that has allowed air service to remain in place throughout the pandemic. This partnership allowed for rapid adjustments to flight schedules as passenger numbers plummeted to record lows in 2020 and is allowing for the proactive resumption of service as our customers return to the skies.”
Information on steps taken by the airport to ensure a safe trip for customers in light of the pandemic can be found online at www.flyrks.com.
The service resumption announcement coincides with an increasing number of daily passengers both at the airport as well as across the domestic air transportation system. In addition to the return of pre-pandemic air service levels, United Airlines has also introduced lower fares to dozens of destinations from coast-to-coast. Travelers can find the latest fare and schedule details by visiting www.united.com or downloading the United Airlines mobile app.
As travelers return to the skies, United Airlines is providing resources to help them understand requirements, preflight testing resources and more. Customers can visit United Airline’s Travel-Ready Center to get started.