As of Monday, the University of Wyoming Transportation Services temporarily suspended the Campus Commuter bus route because of staffing shortages.
Service on the Campus Commuter, a shuttle service with 20-minute stops at 10 locations within the UW campus, will resume later this fall.
Riders may instead use the Express Shuttles:
• The Union Express bus departs from the Union Express Lot, located at Willett Drive and Crane Street, to the Arena-Auditorium and the east side of the Wyoming Union every eight to 10 minutes.
• The South Express bus departs from the South Express Lot, located at 15th Street and Spring Creek Drive, to the Wyoming Union every eight to 10 minutes.
The Express bus service operates from 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. during the academic year and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. during the summer (on university business days).
Riders also may request a ride on demand:
• The LaramieLink Dial-A-Ride (www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/index.html#dialaride) service operates 6:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on the weekends during the academic year. Summer hours are 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with no weekend service;
• Rides are offered to/from any established bus stop and any point on the UW campus. Passengers can schedule rides through the TransLoc app (www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/transloc.html) or call 307-766-RIDE.
As a reminder, all passengers on the UWYO Roundup fixed-route and on-call services are required to wear face masks per federal regulations.
For the latest updates regarding the temporary suspension of the Campus Commuter route, visit www.uwyo.edu/roundup.