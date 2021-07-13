CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone Regional Airport is making a commitment to attracting larger commercial jets to its runway with the recent purchase of equipment specifically made to work on the bigger and more reliable planes.
The $314,715 purchase for three pieces of ground equipment from AERO Specialties will now allow the airport to facilitate 70-passenger Embraer E175s, and even planes as large as a Boeing 737, on its runway.
“All together, they just provide better service,” said Aaron Buck, YRA general manager.
Currently, YRA can only serve the smaller and mostly outdated Bombardier CRJ 200s and the larger, but also outdated CRJ 700 jets. Not only do CRJ 200s, which make up the vast majority of YRA flights, carry fewer people, but Buck said they are also outdated and riddled with maintenance issues that delay and sometimes cause cancelled flights.
By acquiring the equipment, the airport could bring in more passengers and offer them better service.
The E175s tend to garner higher-level air flight crews as well, said YRA Board Member Bucky Hall at a June 9 meeting. Less experienced pilots have more restrictive caps on the amount of hours they can fly in one day.
The three new machines purchased by the airport include an Aircraft Start that initiates the plane’s engines, a GPU power mount that gives a plane power without having to be turned on, and a tug that can push the plane away from the terminal to avoid engine blasts on the terminal building.
Buck said the equipment will arrive by Sept. 1 and will be put to use shortly thereafter.