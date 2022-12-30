Wedding rings

Two gold-colored wedding rings on paper, photographed by Sandy Miller. Courtesy of Unsplash

CHEYENNE – Rep. Dan Zwonitzer is bringing back a bill that would make the minimum marriage age 18 instead of 16 in Wyoming, with few exceptions.

There were close to 300,000 children married nationwide in the last two decades, based on marriage certificate data and estimates from Unchained At Last. The study found that some were as young as 10, while the majority were girls between the ages of 16 and 17.

