CHEYENNE – F.E. Warren Air Force Base Senior Airmen Anthony Johnson and Ethan Barker are well known for going the extra mile to help others and contribute to the 90th Missile Wing's mission.

Johnson is the team chief of the 790th Maintenance Squadron's Mechanical and Pneudraulics Section. The section ensures that all nuclear support equipment and vehicles dispatched to the missile complex are maintained to the highest standard.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus