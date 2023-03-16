Downtown Cheyenne suicide vigil
Buy Now

A crowd gathers under a tent to avoid a brief rainstorm for the candlelight vigil portion of the fourth annual Step Out Speak Out Sing Out event Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Depot Plaza in downtown Cheyenne. The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state’s number of suicides dropped from 2021 to 2022.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s suicide rate has fluctuated in the past decade, but mental health advocates are celebrating the first drop in recorded suicides since 2018.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that the number of suicides among Wyoming residents decreased from 190 in 2021 to 149 last year. This was a substantial percentage change of 21.6%, compared to the decrease recorded between 2017 and 2018, when the number of suicides statewide dropped from 156 to 148.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus