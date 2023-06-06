Elk Mountain Ranch fence.jpg

A fence guards private property at Elk Mountain Ranch, site of a corner-crossing controversy.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

The owner of Elk Mountain Ranch has dropped the last remaining claim in a civil corner-crossing trespass suit — an allegation that a Missouri hunter stepped on his property well away from the contested corners.

In papers filed in U.S. District Court last Thursday, June 1, an attorney for Iron Bar Holdings and Fred Eshelman told U.S. Chief District Judge Scott Skavdahl that the ranch owner is withdrawing the trespass claim associated with a digital marker known as Waypoint 6. That would preclude the need for a trial later this month.

