Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation sets policy at annual meeting in Casper
The meat supply chain, state agency coordination with county entities and pandemic responses by non-elected officials were among the many topics included in policies adopted at the 101st annual meeting of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation, held Nov. 12-14 in Casper.
“County Farm Bureau members start the policy development process at the local level,” said Ken Hamilton, WyFB executive vice president.
“The process continues through the district, state and national levels as members discuss a wide variety of policy issues that are of concern to the members and their families.”
Some of the issues members discussed included:
- The need to address the disruption in the meat supply chain exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Price discovery within the meat supply chain, with members passing policy supporting legislation that would require packers to purchase a minimum percentage of their weekly cattle volume on the open or spot market through negotiated cash trade.
- The need for long-acting antibiotics to be made available.
- Legislation to address legal protections for chemical applicators concerning chemical drift liability.
- Coordination between federal agencies, county entities and county natural resource planners.
Several policies were enacted addressing the concern about the actions of non-elected officials in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization. For more information, go online to www.wyfb.org.
BBB's Give.org study: Importance of trust before giving is eroding
The importance that donors place on trust before they give to charity has eroded for each of the past three years, according to new research from BBB’s Give.org.
Between December 2017 and August 2020, the portion of participants who place “high importance” on trust dropped from 73% to 63.6%.
The standards-based, charity-evaluation group has released the Give.org Donor Trust Report 2020: The Pandemic and a Three-Year Retrospective.
The report releases data from surveys conducted at the end of August (with more than 1,000 adults) and in December 2019 (with more than 2,100 adults). This report includes significant trends observed since 2017, noteworthy shifts in donor trust and giving attitudes within 2020, and charity insights in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
For a free copy of the report, go to Give.org/DonorTrust.
BBB’s Give.org urges donors to give thoughtfully by taking the time to investigate charities before making a donation and to visit Give.org to verify if a charity meets the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.
SBA Wyoming District presents 2020 Lender Awards at virtual ceremony
The U.S. Small Business Administration Wyoming District Office and the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network partnered to host a virtual awards ceremony for Wyoming’s top SBA lenders recently.
The awards presented are as follows:
- Wyoming Lender of the Year – Bank of Bridger
- Wyoming Rural Lender of the Year – Bank of Bridger
- Wyoming District Office Director’s Award – Wyoming Community Bank
- Wyoming 504 CDC Lender of the Year – WIDC Frontier CDC
- Partner of the Year – Wyoming Bankers Association and its Members
SBA realized historic loan volume in 2020. Earlier this month, the agency announced Fiscal Year 2020 summary loan data of the financial assistance provided through traditional loan program lending as well as aid provided via the CARES Act.
Loans guaranteed through traditional SBA-backed lending programs exceeded $28 billion nationally; however, enactment of the CARES Act dramatically increased loan volume guaranteed by the agency: In FY 20, the Paycheck Protection Program provided an additional 5.2 million loans worth more than $525 billion; the agency’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program added another 3.6 million small business loans valued at $191 billion, as well as an additional 5.7 million EIDL Advances worth $20 billion.
In Wyoming, 84 traditional SBA-backed loans were disbursed for a total of $52,342,300. Nine microloans were disbursed for a total of $210,160, and on the disaster front, 13,580 PPP loans were disbursed for a total of $1,052,159,538 and 5,301 EIDL loans were issued for a total of $319,585,394.
Meridian Trust North Star Foundation's Flags for Heroes fundraiser tops $30K
The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation hosted its first Flags for Heroes fundraiser in observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Community members and organizations were invited to sponsor an American flag in honor or in memory of their heroes. Heroes included military personnel, first responders, health care workers and family members. Some 450 American flags were displayed at the Cheyenne east and downtown branches in Wyoming; and at the Wellington branch in Colorado.
Through the fundraiser, Meridian raised $30,000 for the Meridian Trust North Star Foundation. This money will go towards funding and supporting local nonprofit causes in local communities.
The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is an independent charitable organization founded to provide assistance and support for local communities. The foundation aspires to fund and celebrate local nonprofit causes that make communities “shine as bright as the North Star itself.”
Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation donates meals to help families
Wyoming families facing hunger received a boost in mid-November with the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer & Rancher Committee’s “Harvest for All” project.
The 18th annual fund drive and raffle to benefit the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies raised more than $1,490, which is the equivalent of nearly 6,000 meals for Wyoming families.
Throughout the program’s span, the WyFB YF&R Committee has partnered with Farm Bureau members to raise 6,044 pounds of food, $28,246 and 74 man hours of volunteer time to help those facing hunger in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization.
Members work together from the grassroots to develop agricultural policy, programs and services to enhance the rural lifestyle of Wyoming.
Blue Federal Credit Union, foundation pledge $200,000 for wildfire relief
Blue Federal Credit Union and the Blue Foundation are partnering with the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming to provide disaster relief for victims of the devastating 2020 Colorado and Wyoming wildfire season.
Blue and the Blue Foundation will match every dollar raised, up to $200,000, to support Colorado and Wyoming, with all designated funds staying local.
The desire to help with wildfire relief efforts grew in importance when the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires threatened Blue’s branch in Granby, Colorado. After the branch employees were evacuated, a partnership with the Red Cross was rapidly assembled. The $200,000 match, Blue’s second $200,000 fundraising match of 2020, was approved by both Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation within five days.
The Cameron Peak Fire is the largest in the Colorado’s history, and now the East Troublesome Fire is the second largest. The Mullen Fire in southern Wyoming burned more than 176,000 acres before being contained.
The Red Cross has cumulatively provided more than 37,700 overnight shelter stays people in hundreds of hotel rooms. Alongside community partners, the Red Cross has served almost 31,000 meals. The Red Cross is looking ahead to shelter transition, damage assessment, distribution of recovery items and longer-term recovery.
If you would like to donate, you can by going online to bluefoundation.blue and donating through the “Donate to Fire Relief” tab at the top of the page.
Oil and gas workers to benefit from Energy Rebound Program
The state of Wyoming is using CARES Act funding to help the recovery of the oil and gas industry.
Gov. Mark Gordon launched the Energy Rebound Program, which will use up to $15 million in CARES Act funding to provide business relief for oil and gas projects that were unable to be finished because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oil and gas operators are eligible for up to $500,000 for:
- Completing drilled, but previously uncompleted wells
- Refracking wells
- Plugging and abandoning idle wells
“These funds will have a direct impact on Wyoming’s employment rate and put people back to work in our oil and gas sector which was impacted by COVID-19,” Gordon said in a news release. “It will provide opportunities for employees who lost jobs when drilling ceased.”
Wyoming is the eighth-largest oil and gas producing state in the country. When global demand for oil plummeted due to COVID, work stopped almost immediately, with oil and gas companies conducting a few activities to safely stop ongoing drilling and reclamation activities. It left many projects in limbo.
The Energy Rebound Program is designed to provide a stimulus to the economic recovery. Funds will be used to commence operations that would include the hiring of crews, many of whom would stay at hotels near the project, water acquisition, ordering of supplies and equipment for drilling and recompletions, and plugging and abandonment activities.
In 2019, the natural gas and oil industry paid $1.67 billion to state and local governments in Wyoming.
Wyoming Airport Operator Association changes name, launches new website
The Wyoming Airport Operators Association has changed its name to Wyoming Airports Coalition and launched a new logo and website.
Under its new name and banner, the organization will continue its mission to represent the interests of Wyoming’s airports and the aviation industry to commercial, state and federal agencies. It will also continue its growth to involve airport stakeholders beyond airport operators as it emphasizes the value of aviation to Wyoming’s economy and the quality of life of its residents.
The coalition’s new website can be found at wyomingairportscoalition.org. It serves as a central hub of information and resources for coalition members, airport stakeholders and aviation enthusiasts throughout Wyoming. The coalition also encourages visits and followers to its Facebook page.
Founded in 1976 as the Wyoming Airport Operators Association, the Wyoming Airports Coalition includes aviation stakeholders and airports of all types and sizes. Its membership comes from nine commercial airports, 19 general aviation airports and 22 aviation-related corporations. The coalition focuses on professional development, education, and the promotion of aviation and airport interests at local, state and federal levels.
Universal Group acquires WB Insurance, office to remain in Sheridan
Universal Group, LTD, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, acquired WB Insurance effective Oct. 1.
“As a family owned business, I was thrilled to find a company who also is family owned. Dan Headlee, President of Universal Group, LTD shares the same high values, standards, ethics and commitment that I do for our customers, carriers and community,” stated Jeanna Wright.
Universal Group was founded in 1982 with a legacy that dates back to 1889, serving customers on their personal auto and home needs, as well as businesses for their property and casualty needs. With offices in Nebraska, Arizona, Tennessee, South Carolina and Alabama, and plans to expand to all 50 states, Wyoming customers now have access to well over 30 carriers.
The office will remain in Sheridan, where it is currently located at 753 N. Main St., and the office number also remains the same: 307-672-8600.
Rocky Mountain Power reaches milestone with Gateway West transmission line
Rocky Mountain Power energized a major transmission line addition recently, completing a key part of its work to connect Wyoming’s diverse energy resources to the vast reach of the utility’s transmission system.
This major milestone is part of Rocky Mountain Power’s $3.1 billion Energy Vision 2020 project announced in 2017 to bring low-cost energy to customers by investing in new infrastructure, smart use of energy technology, and a commitment to customer and community partnership, according to a news release.
The project includes a new 140-mile high-voltage power line that stretches from the newly-built Aeolus substation near Medicine Bow to the new Anticline substation near the Jim Bridger power plant outside Rock Springs, and other parts of the line. These key transmission segments are part of the utility’s Gateway West project, itself part of a major transmission expansion begun in 2007.
This transmission investment is part of the company’s long-range plan to provide for the future needs of the company’s customers. Combined, the Energy Vision 2020 projects are expected to deliver $450 million in customer savings over the life of the projects and create new job opportunities while delivering tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue to support Wyoming’s rural communities.
New UW Extension publication analyzes county, state, regional economies
A new report from the University of Wyoming Extension will help community leaders understand the nature of their county’s economy.
"Assessing Employment by Proportions, Earnings, Concentration and Diversity 2001-2017 for the Rocky Mountain Region, Wyoming, and its Counties" is available for download as a PDF or ePub at https://bit.ly/wyo-employment.
“The analyses in this publication strives to generate information to aid economic development efforts of Wyoming counties,” said Duane Williams, UW Extension community development specialist in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics.
This report shows the top job and earning sectors and identifies which of the 23 major industry sectors are a county’s economic base. It also shows the diversity of the economy within each county and job growth or decline.
“Efforts to sustain and improve a community’s economy can be enhanced by a thorough understanding of that economy,” said Williams. “Employment and earnings by industries, the concentration of economic activities in the community, as well as its level of economic diversity, all provide insights into economic opportunities and challenges.”
Report highlights importance of outdoor recreation to Wyoming’s economy
According to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis, in 2019, outdoor recreation added $1.7 billion to the Wyoming economy, and accounted for 21,344 jobs and $785 million in wages. This represents 5.2% of all jobs and 4.1% of all wages in the state.
“This latest report confirms what we already know about the impact of outdoor recreation on Wyoming’s economy,” said Dave Glenn, deputy director of State Parks and Cultural Resources, in a news release. “Think about it: Outdoor recreation brings in millions of outdoor enthusiasts who contribute hundreds of millions of dollars in needed state and local tax revenue. Throw in 21,344 jobs and $785 million in wages for our communities, and outdoor recreation is a driving economic force in Wyoming. With continued efforts, there is no reason this number won’t continue to grow in the coming years.”
Wyoming ranked fourth nationally in terms of outdoor recreation’s percentage of state Gross Domestic Product at 4.2%. Wyoming comes in just behind Montana at 4.7%, but ahead of Utah (3.3%), Colorado (3.1%) and all other neighboring states. This 4.2% is double the national outdoor recreation average GDP.
The top five contributing recreational activities in Wyoming are snow activities, RVing, equestrian, hunting/shooting/trapping and boating/fishing.
“The numbers in this report are pre-COVID-19, so it will be interesting to see how they change for 2020,” said Chris Floyd, manager of the Office of Outdoor Recreation. “The pandemic has accelerated the growth of outdoor recreation tourism, and we have the capacity to bring in more. For our office, the goal is to sustainably design, manage and direct this visitation in order to preserve the wide open spaces we love in Wyoming. ”
The Bureau of Economic Analysis is an arm of the U.S. Department of Commerce and provides official macroeconomic and industry statistics. The full 2019 BEA outdoor recreation report can be found at https://www.bea.gov/data/special-topics/outdoor-recreation.
Accomplice Beer Company earns Silver Medal at Great American Beer Festival
Finally Restaurant Group’s Accomplice Beer Company was awarded a silver medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival competition, presented by the Brewers Association.
At the festival, the best beers in 91 beer categories covering 170 different styles were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals during a virtual ceremony in late October, hosted on The Brewing Network. Judges for the competition evaluated more than 8,800 entries from 1,720 breweries from all 50 states.
As part of FRG’s family of restaurant brands, Accomplice Beer Company is the exclusive brewery that provides custom beers for all of FRG’s Montana and Wyoming Rib & Chop House locations.
Accomplice was recognized in the “Other Strong” beer-style category for its Krimson King, a mix of German and American light and crystal malts blended together to create a well-balanced beer with the right amount of caramel sweetness and crimson color.
Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition offered again for small businesses
Celebrating its fourth year, the Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses is beginning on Feb. 1 and encourages a human-centric approach to cyber leadership in small businesses that don’t have full-time technology help.
Any small Wyoming business can enter the competition and receive free basic cybersecurity business counseling services. Cybersecurity business counseling services help establish a cyber leader in the office who may not be technically inclined, but is provided the tools and support to be successful in protecting the company.
“We have had office specialists, marketing managers and HR managers take the lead on cybersecurity in some offices with great success,” said Laura Baker, executive director of CyberWyoming, in a news release. “You do not have to be technical at all.”
All small businesses, nonprofits and home-based businesses are welcome to enter. While there is no entry fee, participants in the competition should be prepared for possible financial outlays to upgrade software, buy hardware and purchase cyber-related services from attorneys, insurance agents or IT professionals.
In 2020, the participating companies were judged on five general categories: presentation, thoroughness, technical expertise, progress toward goals and planning. As in previous years, the final cybersecurity reports submitted to the judges will be anonymous. A strict separation of duties will exist between CyberWyoming, which runs the participants through the process, and the judging committee.
CyberWyoming is a nonprofit organization that founded the Made Safe in Wyoming Program. The program helps business owners develop and implement best practices to become cyber secure through partnerships with Wyoming technology companies, law firms, insurance companies, education and more.
To participate in the competition, business owners or managers should email info@cyberwyoming.org to get a copy of the intent to participate form and make an appointment to discuss how to become cybersecure. For more information, visit www.cyberwyoming.org/competition.
First Interstate Bank donates $150,000 to Leadership Wyoming, Montana programs
To honor the memory and legacy of lifelong philanthropist Tom Scott, First Interstate's board chairman and CEO from 1978-2003, First Interstate Bank and its doundation recently donated $150,000 to Leadership Wyoming and Leadership Montana ($75,000 each) to help support the organizations’ scholarship endowments.
“Representative of his everlasting legacy of leadership, this gift will help provide opportunities for tomorrow’s leaders to engage in these essential programs,” said Kelly Bruggeman, executive director of the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation Inc., in a news release. “Tom’s spirit of giving selflessly, fighting fiercely for what he believed in, and above all, lifting others up to enjoy their greatest potential, can be celebrated in this contribution.”
Strong leadership in the face of adversity is critical to the long-term and sustained success of our business economy – a fact Scott took to heart when he helped found Leadership Montana in 2004 and became deeply involved in Leadership Wyoming years later.
“Tom was a walking example of civility and strategic leadership,” said Mandy Fabel, Leadership Wyoming executive director, in the release. “As a member of our Leadership Wyoming board, he knew how to ask the hard questions and keep people at the center of our decisions. Tom’s passion for diversity of thought and civility in action is evidenced in our program structure and impact. We are proud to carry forward his legacy through Leadership Wyoming.”
Contango Oil & Gas to acquire assets in Big Horn, Permian and Powder River basins
On Nov. 30, Contango Oil & Gas Company announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire assets in the Big Horn, Permian, and Powder River basins via a bank-owned liquidation of assets.
The acquisition of PDP heavy reserves for $58 million in cash represents a more than a 50% discount to producing reserve value. This adds significant volumes of low-decline liquids production requiring minimal maintenance capital, according to the company’s news release about the purchase.
The purchase and sale agreement provides that Contango will acquire approximately 7.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d) of production, approximately 18.3 Mmboe of PDP reserves (unaudited), and 182,000 net acres across the package for a total purchase price of $58 million subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Production from the acquired assets is liquids weighted at >55% oil and NGLs, and the acreage is 100% held-by-production.
The largest property in the package, the Elk Basin Field (Big Horn Basin), is a conventional asset which has been producing from multiple horizons for more than 100 years. This field has produced in excess of 500 million barrels of oil since discovery, with historic estimates of the OOIP in excess of 1.2 billion barrels. This field currently produces approximately 2 Mboe/d (87% oil and 100% liquids), having exhibited low single digit decline rates for several decades. The second largest asset in the portfolio, located on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf areas of the Permian Basin, currently produces 3.8 Mboe/d (40% oil and 59% liquids).
The transaction is expected to close Dec. 31, and is subject to customary conditions, due diligence, confirmation of title and finalization of documentation; however, closing is not conditioned upon satisfaction of any financing contingency, according to a news release. The company intends to finance the purchase price with a combination of cash on hand, borrowings under its revolving credit facility and capital markets financing. The effective date of the transaction will be Aug. 1, 2020.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center receives ‘Most Wired’ status for seventh time
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has been recognized as a “Digital Health Most Wired” hospital for the seventh consecutive year.
CRMC received Level 7 certification from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), which oversees the annual Most Wired designations.
Health care organizations in the Most Wired program are certified as Level 1-10 based on the results of an annual CHIME survey that assesses how effectively they apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve patient safety and health outcomes.
CRMC is the only hospital in Wyoming to receive Level 7 or higher certification for 2020.
Every health care organization participating in the Most Wired program receives a customized benchmarking report that addresses infrastructure, security, business/disaster recovery, administrative/supply chain, analytics/data management, interoperability/population health, patient engagement and clinical quality/safety. More than 30,000 health care organizations from across the globe participated in this year’s Most Wired program.
Milestones
Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president for Wyoming, has earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth. Fain oversees Rocky Mountain Power’s Wyoming state business plan, economic development, customer and community relations, and supports regulatory and legislative activities. ... Steve Farkas, assistant dean in the University of Wyoming College of Business, is taking a new, additional role aimed at connecting the university with external partners in pursuit of projects to boost Wyoming’s economy. Farkas has agreed to serve as assistant vice president for strategic partnerships in UW’s Office of Research and Economic Development. His service in this capacity will be in addition to his ongoing role in the College of Business, where he leads the college’s strategy and engagement initiatives. ... The seven-member High West Energy board recently selected Kosha Olsen from a list of 10 highly qualified cooperative members to become a new board member and the first woman to serve on the board. Olsen will replace Jamie Fowler in District 16. Olsen has a strong background of knowledge about High West Energy. Her grandparents were members when the co-op was founded in 1937. She grew up on a farm near Albin, where her parents are members, and she has been a member in Cheyenne since July 2015.