MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – Yellowstone National Park is ending some limits on a six-mile stretch of road, the nation's oldest national park has announced.
Starting next Thursday, the park said, it won't mandate visitors get a day-use ticket to drive along the corridor between Tower Junction and Slough Creek. It had ran a pilot program of the so-called day-use program, in order "to expand access to this impacted area in the northern part of Yellowstone following the historic flood event in June," a news release recounted. "After closely monitoring use in the area, the park found the corridor could safely maintain an increase in day-use capacity."
This is the only section of the Northeast Entrance Road that is now open. The rest of it, from "Lamar Valley east to the barrier near Warm Creek)," is currently closed to traffic due the damage from the deluge earlier this year. Yellowstone reminded people the "North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances are closed with limited access." Visitors "wanting to drive the Tower Junction to Slough Creek road corridor will need to enter the park through the West, South or East entrances," it added.
This road corridor that is open "is essentially a dead-end," according to Wednesday's announcement. "People driving large vehicles (buses, long towing units etc.) are asked to be aware that turnaround areas along the Slough Creek Campground Road are limited."
For hikers and other nature lovers, the park went on to note that some trails and campsites in the northern range of the park near the road corridor remain closed.
The North and Northeast entrances remain shut to visitors' vehicles. "Access is available by approved commercial tours, bicycle (on paved roadways) and foot through the North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances to fish and hike in areas not identified as closed," Yellowstone added.