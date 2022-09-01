MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – Yellowstone National Park is ending some limits on a six-mile stretch of road, the nation's oldest national park has announced.

Starting next Thursday, the park said, it won't mandate visitors get a day-use ticket to drive along the corridor between Tower Junction and Slough Creek. It had ran a pilot program of the so-called day-use program, in order "to expand access to this impacted area in the northern part of Yellowstone following the historic flood event in June," a news release recounted. "After closely monitoring use in the area, the park found the corridor could safely maintain an increase in day-use capacity."

