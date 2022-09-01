After grappling with record tourist numbers through the pandemic, gateway towns like Cody and Jackson are now reporting that late spring floodwaters in Yellowstone National Park may have shut the floodgates of tourists. It may not only be the floodwaters stemming the tide of visitation – or by extension local business success.
In Cody, one local business said when Yellowstone shut its gates, there were suddenly tens of thousands of visitors stranded in Cody looking for ways to spend their already-planned vacation.
“We had the same effect as when you dam up a river,” said Kalyn Beasley, the general manager of Legends Bookstore. People flowing through to Yellowstone were suddenly forced to stop in Cody. For four to five days, Beasley said business was booming all over Cody.
Until it wasn’t.
“It was almost like a vacuum,” Beasley said about when it became clear the park would be closed a little while and people had made up their minds about vacation plans. “It was kind of strange to be in mid-June virtually no out-of-state traffic.”
He recalled a “wild” experience of driving to work one morning and feeling like he was going to work in January because the roads were so empty.
Emptiness has a blowback effect on sales. Beasley estimates half of his store’s summer sales come from visitors, “and if that 50% is gone, yeah, you’re down quite a bit.”
The park closed June 13 and the southern loop accessible from Cody reopened by June 22.
“It was kind of a miracle how fast they got everything figured out,” Beasley said, and traffic bounced back almost immediately. “Once Yellowstone fully reopened, we saw our numbers bounce back to 2019, 2020 – not last year. Last year was the unicorn.”
Still, he said a certain “energy” missing to the crowds streaming back.
“Cody’s certainly busy, but it’s not like how summer’s supposed to feel,” Beasley said. “I have a feeling inflation and gas prices are finally catching up to people.”
Shuttered
For others, the floodwaters literally shut parts of their business down.
Hunter Burrell is a first-year owner of River Runners of Wyoming, a company that literally makes every penny off the rivers flowing out of Yellowstone.
When the floods hit, sometimes the trips go down. Burrell said the company’s main trip below the Buffalo Bill Dam didn’t change too much, because the dam limits the flows. However, they also run a trip on the North Fork near the east gate of Yellowstone. And that, he said after a scouting trip, was a no-go due to the floodwaters.
“I was watching 60-foot trees float down,” he said. “The water was really high and pretty scary.”
He had to cancel about half of his summer’s worth of North Fork trips. The hiatus didn’t last long.
“It seems like a lot of people didn’t come to the east gate of Yellowstone this summer because a lot of media kind of portrayed Yellowstone as closed indefinitely,” Burrell said. “It’s a historical marker for sure. (Yellowstone closing) has never happened in 150 years.”
Burrell is among those counting his blessings as he’s been reaching out to the Montana communities like Red Lodge that were hit hardest by the flooding.
“This year in general hasn’t been a perfect hit,” he said. “But we’re still able to make it work and we’re a lot more fortunate than a lot of our neighbors.”
Economic stats
Just how hard the hit has been has yet to be fully illustrated in statistics. From early indications, it looks bad.
According to an economic dashboard presented at the Aug. 11 meeting of the Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board, lodging occupancy in June dropped 23.8% from 2021 levels. That accompanied a decline in visitation to nearby Grand Teton National Park of 34% in the same month and a 43% drop off in Yellowstone.
It may be the visitation slowed even before the dramatic floods that washed out entire roads and even famously sent an entire large house on a whitewater tour of the Yellowstone River. Jackson in particular shows conflicting data. Yellowstone visits set an all-time record in May after climbing year over year 10.5% from the former record in 2021.
That contrasts with visitation in Grand Teton National Park, where many visitors schedule a twofer while staying in Jackson on their way to Yellowstone. May in Grand Teton saw a hefty collapse in visitation, dropping 35.6% year over year. This drop also coincided with a runway closure at Jackson Hole Airport from April through the end of June.
“The airport being closed had an effect for sure,” said Wes Gardner, the owner of a toy shop on Town Square called Teton Toys. “But even once the airport and Yellowstone reopened and once we allowed it to have its few weeks to get back up and running we’re still not up to last year.”
April sales were down between 30 and 40 percent, Gardner said. That’s compared to being up 40% the year prior, he explained.
“2021 blew anything out of the water that we’d ever seen,” Gardner said.
Now, numbers are firmly back in the water.
“Everybody (running a Jackson Hole business) says the same thing. ‘2021? Throw it out. Those numbers don’t apply,’” Gardner said.
In many ways, he said the slowdown has been good news. The growth he and others around the Town Square had seen was unsustainable, he said.
“It was great for our bank accounts,” he said. “It wasn’t great for our morale. I’m glad frankly that the numbers are down. I’ve heard that echoed from other people in my position.”