WyoSports E-edition: For Tuesday, Feb. 21
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 MPH or gusts of 58 MPH or more can lead to property damage. &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Localized areas could see up to 12 inches. Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph could produce blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, and Morrill Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
PAGE 4: All jumps to page 6
— Across the top: Cowgirls-Fertig MW honor (staff)
— Main package: NASCAR In the Pits-analysis (AP)
— Down one side (middle): MLB rules changes (AP)
— Across the bottom: NBA rest conundrum (AP)
PAGE 5:
— First/second (stories side-by-side): Men’s and women’s AP polls (AP)
— Third: Houston-Sasser’s last season (AP)
PAGE 6:
— First: MLS preview (AP)
— Second: Russia-Olympics (AP) – filler if needed
— Jumps from page 4
