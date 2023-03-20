WyoSports E-edition: For Tuesday, March 21
PAGE 4:
— Across the top: NCAA men’s Sweet 16 (AP), jump to page 5
Photo
— Main package: WNIT Cowgirls-Kansas State advance (Taylor), jump to page 5
— Down one side (middle): UW’s DuSell transferring (Taylor), jump to page 5
Mug
— Across the bottom: MLB spring training roundup-Nimmo (AP), jump to page 6
----
PAGE 5:
— First: St. John’s-Pitino coach (AP)
— NCAA Sweet 16 jump
— Cowgirls-Kansas State advance jump
Second photo
— DuSell transferring jump
PAGE 6:
— First: U.S. routs Cuba to reach WBC final (AP)
— Second: NASCAR Penske power (AP)
— Third: Buccaneers-Mayfield (AP)
— MLB spring training roundup jump
