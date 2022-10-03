WyoSports page plan: Tuesday, Oct. 4, e-edition
----
PAGE 6:
— TOP (all the way across): Broncos offense (AP), jump to page 8
Horizontal photo (two columns); text (other four columns)
MAIN PACKAGE: UW football-Monday presser (Johnke), jump to page 7
Photo/mugs/game day breakout with logos
— SECOND: UW volleyball-MW honor (Staff), down one side, no jump
Mug
— THIRD: NHL season preview (AP), jump to page 8
Photo
PAGE 7:
— TOP: AP Top 25 poll (AP)
— UW football jump from page 6
— National scoreboard
----
PAGE 8:
— MAIN: MLB This Week in Baseball (AP)
— SECOND: Broncos’ injuries (AP)
— Two jumps from page 6 – package Broncos jump with above
