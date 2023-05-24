Laramie's Allison Beeston scrambles for the ball (copy)
Laramie's Allison Beeston scrambles for the ball with Kayleigh Thomas of Sheridan on Saturday during the 4A State Soccer Tournament in Rock Springs. Laramie won the game 3-0.

 Michael Smith/For WyoSports

Seven Laramie High student-athletes were named all-state by the Wyoming Coaches Association for their respective sports this spring season.

Laramie had three named to the all-state list for girls soccer, two for track and field, one for boys soccer and one for softball.


