Seven Laramie High student-athletes were named all-state by the Wyoming Coaches Association for their respective sports this spring season.
Laramie had three named to the all-state list for girls soccer, two for track and field, one for boys soccer and one for softball.
Athletes are voted all-state by coaches in soccer and softball, while track and field athletes earn the award for finishing in the top 2 of individual events or being a part of a state-champion relay team.
Soccer
McKenna Barham, Allison Beeston and Libby Goodspeed all earned all-state honors for their play on this year's Laramie girls soccer team. Beeston earned the award for the third time of her career as a midfielder.
Barham was named all-state for the second time in her career as a goalkeeper. Goodspeed's first-career all-state selection was for her play on Laramie's defensive line.
Barham, Beeston, Goodspeed, Sienna Osborne, Devani Romero, Morgan Hansen and Ava Wallhead were all named to the All-East Conference girls team.
Abraham Bangoura was Laramie's lone all-state selection on the boys side. The senior earned the award for his performance as a goalkeeper this season for the Plainsmen.
Bangoura, Kai Boyer, Karson Busch and earned All-East Conference honors for the Laramie boys.
Track and field
Christopher Gonzales earned all-state for track and field after winning the state title in the shot put in Casper last weekend. He won the event with a throw of 53 feet, 10.75 inches.
Dominic Eberle was also named all-state for track and field after finishing second in the 3200-meter run at state. Eberle took home the silver medal with a time of 9 minutes, 41.41 seconds.
Softball
Paysen Witte was the lone all-state selection from this year's Laramie High softball team. In 23 games played, Witte finished with a .484 batting average, 30 hits, 26 RBI and four home runs.
Witte was joined by teammates Kailyn Ruckman and Emilee Sirdoreus on the All-East Conference list.
Sirdoreus hit .339 with 21 RBI, 25 runs scored and one home run while Ruckman finished with a .322 batting average with 19 hits and one home run.