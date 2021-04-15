LARAMIE — The Dallas Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Keyshawn Evanta Harris, 18, has been arrested and charged in the murder of Tony Evans Jr., a University of Wyoming signee who was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Dallas.
Evans, 17, and an additional victim were found inside a room at a Hawthorn Suites Hotel located on Brookriver Drive. Both were taken to a hospital, where Evans later died. According to The Dallas Morning News, the shooting took place at a party inside the room.
Harris’ bond has been set at $500,000, per the Dallas County Jail's database.
Evans signed with the Cowboys in February along with fellow Lancaster High teammate D.Q. James. Evans was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. He recorded 21 catches for 465 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior in 2019.
In an interview with WyoSports earlier this week, James described Evans, who was going to be his UW roommate, as a joyful person who was hard-working and always kept his promises.
“He always had a smile on his face,” James said. “There was never a day he didn’t have a smile.”