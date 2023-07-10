This year's Laramie Jubilee Days' Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association three-day rodeo was one to remember.
Some of the best cowboys and cowgirls from around the world met at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena this weekend, with champions being crowned in eight events Sunday afternoon. Top performers split checks from the total payout of $93,524, according to the PRCA's website.
Bareback riding
The third and final day of competition started with an exciting run of bareback rides. The afternoon performance featured eight straight qualified rides to start the round, including three rides that were good enough for first place at the time.
Wyatt Denny of Minden, Nevada, started the run of first-place rides with a score of 82.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Cash Mountain. Denny tied Gauge McBride's score of 82.5 from Friday, but the pair of cowboys were knocked out of the lead by Andy Gingerich of Aberdeen, South Dakota, and his ride of 84.
Gingerich's time at the top of the leaderboard wouldn't last long. Keenan Reed Hayes, who's the No. 1-ranked bareback riding in the world, ride Fallen Angel to a score of 85 to earn a first-place payout of $3,043. It was Hayes' second consectutive title at Jubilee Days after the 27-year-old won the event with a score of 86.5 on Tail Feathers last summer.
"I've been kind of on a heater this month and I'm just trying to ride it out," Hayes said after his championship ride. "(Fallen Angel) was as good as she always is. She was pretty bad-ass. It was a fun ride."
Gingerich took home $2,333 in second place and Denny and McBride each won $1,420 in a split for third. Fans were treated to eight qualified scores out of nine bareback rides during Sunday's performance, with all eight scores coming in with at least 77.5 points.
Steer wrestling
Denell Henderson of Damascus, Arkansas, had to battle the pouring rain to earn a time of 4.2 seconds in the steer wrestling Saturday night. His score held up during Sunday's performance to earn him a first-place check of $1,838 this weekend.
"It was a great run," Henderson said Saturday night. "It was a decent steer, I just had to get him snagged and get him tumbled over. ... At least they'll have to pay me something."
Laramie native Blare Romsa had the fastest ride Sunday. He finished with a 4.5 to collect a $1,598 check for second place overall. D.J. Joos of La Junta, Colorado, who led after day one with a time of 4.7, finished third to win $1,358.
Breakaway roping
Josie Connor's time of 2.5 seconds in the breakaway roping was about five minutes from earning her a first-place check.
But Nicole Baggarley of Cruces, New Mexico, wanted to make the most of her trip to Laramie. As the second-to-last contestant during Sunday's performance, Baggarley put together a clean 2.3-second run to surpass Connor and take home first place.
Kadin Jodie of Churchrock, New Mexico, finished third overall with a time of 2.6 and TiAda Gray of Portales, New Mexico, finished fourth at 2.8. Payouts for breakaway roping were not available on the Women's Professional Rodeo Association's website before print deadline.
Saddle bronc
Sunday's performance was a good showing in the roughstock events, and that included nine qualified rides in the saddle bronc riding.
Shea Fournier of Raceland, Louisiana, had the most exciting ride Sunday, finishing with a 83.5 on Black Mesa to share a slice of second place with Q McWhorer of San Luis Obispo, California. After his horse slipped in his initial ride, Jake Watson of Hudson Hope, British Columbia, was given a re-ride and took advantage with an 83 to move into fourth place overall.
In the end, Allen Boore's score of 85.5 on Friday night stuck through the weekend for a prize of $3,322. Fournier and McWhorter each took home $2,215 and Watson walked away with a cool $1,218.
Tie-down roping
The score to beat going into Sunday's performance in tie-down roping was Hunter Herrin's mark of 8.7 from Saturday. The Apache, Oklahoma, cowboy ended up claiming the first-place check of $2,551 after a sloppy run of tie-down roping by Sunday's competitors.
Ten cowboys made runs in the final performance, and four received a no-score. Two other participants were given 10-second penalties to put their scores out of the money.
Cash Edward Hooper had the best ride Sunday, finishing with a 9.9 to earn a fourth-place check of $1553. James Berry III of Natchez, Mississippi, earned $2,218 in second place with a 9.3 and Paul David Tierney of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, coasted into third place overall with a run of 9.4 to earn $1,886.
Team roping
Sunday's team roping performance had four rides under at 5.5 seconds or less, with the day's top ride going to Jr. Dees of Aurora, South Dakota, and Ross Ashford of Lott, Texas, with a 4.6. The duo, who are ranked the No. 10 header and No. 10 heeler in the world, respectively, moved into second place overall for a $2,200 check.
Zane Murphy of Cheyenne and Dusty Taylor of Craig, Colorado, set the bar with a 4.5 during Friday's slack. The mark held up through the entire weekend to earn the pair $2,493 each.
Dustin Egusquiza of Marianna, Florida, and Levi Lord of Sturgis, South Dakota, who are ranked No. 2 in the world as heeders and heelers, respectively, finished third with a 4.8 to earn $1,906 each.
Barrel racing
Sunday's barrel racers were tasked with slugging through thick, muddy arena conditions all afternoon.
The best run in the final performance came from Natalie Bland, who finished with a 17.85 to finish fourth overall for a payout of $1,781. Kelly Allen won the event with her mark of 17.24 from Friday night for a check of $2,969.
Erin Wetzel of Plant City, Florida, finished second with a 17.58 for $2,523 and Taylor Baize of San Angelo, Texas, finished third with a 17.76 for $2,078.
Bull riding
Sunday's matinee took a scary turn just as fans were getting ready to head to the parking lot. Ty Bertrand of Gillette, who was the last scheduled bull rider of the afternoon, took a nasty spill right out of the chute and stayed on the ground for several minutes before being helped off by medical staff.
Bertrand's forehead was gashed and his hair was bloody, but the cowboy was able to walk out of the arena to end the performance.
Before Bertrand's injury, only three cowboys were able to score qualified rides during Sunday's finale. Maverick Smith of Mountain Grove, Missouri, rode Living on a Prayer for a 80.5 for the ride of the afternoon, but no one was able to crack the top 3 from the previous two performances.
Ernie Courson Jr. of Okeechobee, Florida, gave Bandit his first qualified ride in three years as the last rider to go Saturday night. He scored an 86 to tie him with Jacuay Lathan Hale of Ganado, Arizona, who both took home first-place checks of $1,676.
"Coming from where I'm from, being a nobody, and coming out here and having a ride like that, that's big for the confidence," Courson Jr. said after Saturday's performance. "It feels amazing. I knew he was unrideable, so I said, 'Time to put my name beside him.'"
Hayes Thayne Weight of Goshen, Utah, took home $1,075 in third place. Clayton Savage of Banner, who won the Jubilee Days Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding title for the second time in his career Thursday night, scored a 78 on Saturday win $443 in fifth place.
Tierney, who finished third in tie-down roping and 19th in team roping with partner Tanner Braden, was named the all-around cowboy for an additional $1,886 check.