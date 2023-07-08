It's going to take a while to get rid of the mud stains from day two of the Laramie Jubilee Days' Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo on Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
Fans and rodeo contestants were splashed with a concoction of rain and hail midway through the event; but, as with any rodeo, the show must go on.
The second day of the three-day rodeo featured low times and high scores in both the timed and roughstock events. The second performance set the tone for what should be an entertaining final rodeo Sunday afternoon.
Bareback riding
The bareback riders kicked off the night, but the event didn't last long. Only six riders took a turn Saturday, with three of them scoring points.
Kade Berry of Weatherford, Texas, had the best ride of the night, finishing with an 80-point ride on Magpie to move into fourth place in the overall standings. Taylor Broussard, a two-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, moved into fifth place overall with a 79.5-point ride Saturday night.
Gauge McBride's ride of 82.5 points from Friday still leads the field going into the final day. Lane McGehee and Sam Petersen sit in second and third place, respectively, with scores of 81.5 and 80.5.
Steer wrestling
Denell Henderson of Damascus, Arkansas, took the lead in steer wrestling with a time of 4.2 seconds Saturday night. He surpassed DJ Joos' time of 4.7 to move into first place overall.
"It was a great run," Henderson said. "It was a decent steer, I just had to get him snagged and get him tumbled over. I feel pretty comfortable with where I'm at. At least they'll have to pay me something."
Trisyn Kalawaia of Hilo, Hawaii, moved into third place behind Joos with a time of 5.0. Kaden Greenfield of Lakeview, Oregon, tied Tyke Kipp for fourth place with a run of 5.2.
Breakaway roping
The breakaway ropers dealt with the bulk of the downpouring rain and hail, with the overall leaderboard seeing very little change after Saturday's performance.
TiAda Gray of Portales, New Mexico, had the fastest time of the night with a 2.8 to move into third place overall. Joise Connor and Kadin Jodie maintained their spots in first and second place, respectively, with times of 2.5 and 2.6.
Saddle bronc
The second roughtstock event of the night featured just three qualified rides in the saddle bronc.
Q McWhorter from San Louis Obispo, California, who won the College National Finals Rodeo title in bareback riding earlier this summer, led the night with a 82.5-point ride on Corina to move into second place overall. Allen Boore's mark of 85.5 from Friday still stands going into the final day.
Weston Patterson of Waverly, Kansas, rode Big John for 77.5 points and Garrett Uptain, who rodeoed at the University of Wyoming, finished the night with a score of 74.
Tie-down roping
It was a frustrating night for tie-down ropers in Laramie. Seven of the 11 participants finished with no scores, and only two were able to finish under 10 seconds.
Hunter Herrin of Apache, Oklahoma, took hold of first place overall with a 8.7-second run. He surpassed James Berry III's time of 9.3 on Friday to move to the top of the leaderboard going into Sunday.
Paul David Tierney of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, coasted into third place overall with a run of 9.4 on Saturday.
Team roping
Team roping got off to a sloppy start, with the first five teams being either penalized or finishing with no score all together. Midway through the event, the tides started to turn with four solid runs to end the night strong.
Andrew Ward of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Buddy Hawkins II of Stephenville, Texas, had the best run of the night, finishing with a time of 5.4 to move into third place overall. Zane Murphy and Dusty Taylor maintained first place with their time of 4.5 on Friday.
Barrel racing
The muddy arena surface created some tough sledding for the barrel races Saturday night. The top 3 scores on the overall leaderboard from Friday stuck through the second performance.
Chris Gibson of Windsor, Colorado, had the fastest run of the night, finishing with a time of 18.18 to move into fourth place overall. Front-runner Kelly Allen's mark of 17.24 from Friday night remains the time to beat going into the final day.
Bull riding
Twelve bull riders went into the arena Saturday, and only two came out with a qualifying score.
Riders had several unfortunate meeting with mud puddles right outside the chute, leaving them nearly unrecognizable after the ride compared to how they showed up.
Ernie Courson Jr. of Okeechobee, Florida, who was the last rider of the night, had a tough matchup with Bandit, a bull who hadn't had a qualified ride in three years. Courson Jr. sent the crowd out with an adrenaline rush after finishing with a score of 86 points to tie him for first place overall.
"Coming from where I'm from, being a nobody, and coming out here and having a ride like that, that's big for the confidence," Courson Jr. said. "It feels amazing. I knew he was unrideable, so I said, 'Time to put my name beside him.'"
Courson Jr. and Jacuay Lathan Hale of Ganado, Arizona, lead the pack with scores of 86 going into the final day. Hayes Thayne Weight sits in third place with an 84.
Clayton Savage of Banner, who won the Jubilee Days Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding title for the second time in his career Thursday night, scored a 78 on Saturday to move into third place overall.
The final day of the Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.