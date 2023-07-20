LAS VEGAS – University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl didn't shy away from any questions during this week's Mountain West Media Days.

Bohl, who's going into his 10th season in Laramie, was asked about UW's 125th-ranked passing offense from last year. He fielded questions about his future with the Cowboys; the landscape of name, image and likeness for players; and what he expects to see from his team this fall.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

