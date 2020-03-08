Kaitlyn Migneault
Cheyenne Central High School senior Kaitlyn Migneault competes in the shot put finals at the Wyoming High School Activities Association State Indoor Track and Field Championships in Gillette on Saturday. Migneault won the event with a put of 41 feet, 7.0 inches (unofficial results).

 Kirk Miller

CHEYENNE – For the second time in three years, the Cheyenne Central girls indoor track and field team captured the state championship.

The Lady Indians won the team title with 95 points on Saturday in Gillette.

