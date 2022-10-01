CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central picked up its third consecutive victory Friday night, beating crosstown foe Cheyenne South, 49-0.

Senior quarterback Keagan Bartlett and junior wide receiver Chase Talich connected three times to help lead the Indians in the rout.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

