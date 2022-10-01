CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central picked up its third consecutive victory Friday night, beating crosstown foe Cheyenne South, 49-0.
Senior quarterback Keagan Bartlett and junior wide receiver Chase Talich connected three times to help lead the Indians in the rout.
“I thought we did some good things,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “We stalled out a bit in that first quarter, (but) we got points on the board. … I thought we settled down and, on both sides of the ball, played really well the rest of the game.”
South’s defense managed to keep it in the game in the first quarter. Central had two trips inside the Bison 35-yard line, but South managed to keep them out of the end zone.
Junior kicker Brock Pedersen completed two field goal attempts to give the Indians a 6-0 lead.
Things began to fall apart for South in the second quarter. Less than one minute into the quarter, Bartlett connected with Talich on a 60-yard touchdown pass to give Central a 13-0 lead.
“We came out on fire,” South coach Eli Moody said. “We were in it. We were fighting our tails off. The defense was looking really good. We gave them some short fields and held them to field goals.”
The Indians poured it on following that touchdown. Less than three minutes later, Mason Counter punched the ball in from three yards out to give Central a 20-0 lead. Shortly after, Bartlett ran the ball in from 10 yards out. Defensive lineman Haydn Fleming recovered a fumble in the end zone on South’s next offensive play.
Bartlett connected with Talich once again with 2 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the half to give Central a 39-0 lead. Pedersen added one more field goal with less than a minute left to give the Indians a 42-point lead heading into half.
Bartlett connected with Talich for a third time on the night late in the third quarter to give Central a 49-0 lead. The starters exited the game at that point, and Central was content to run the rest of the clock out.
Talich and Bartlett stood out in the Indians’ dominant win. Bartlett completed 10 of his 15 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball 12 times for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Talich came back from a concussion he suffered against Thunder Basin and proved to be a thorn in the side of South all night. He picked up three catches for 114 yards and three scores, as well.
“I came into this game thinking I wasn’t going to play,” Talich said. “The coaches gave me a chance. It was really great to be out there and (playing).”
Added Apodaca: “Chase is a dynamic football player for us. … I think he can be a real dynamic player for us on the offensive side, and he proved that tonight. We’re looking for that progression for him, for sure.”
With this loss, South has now lost 24 consecutive games, and has been shut out for the second straight game. The Bison’s biggest struggle came on the offensive side of the ball. They were unable to run the ball with any sort of consistency, rushing for minus one yard on the day and giving up four sacks. They also beat themselves with seven penalties and multiple negative plays on first down.
“It’s frustrating for the coaches (and) the kids,” Moody said. “We have to get out of our own way. We are starting too many drives one and 20. We just have to get better at the mental stuff moving forward.
“We have to learn from the negatives and praise the positives so that they can keep that energy and remember how to do that.”
South will play at home next week against Rock Springs. As for Central, their matchup against East got even more interesting following the Thunderbirds’ loss to Sheridan Friday night. If Central can manage to pull off the upset, they will leapfrog East in the standings with two games left to play.
“(Beating East) would, honestly, be amazing,” Talich said. “That’s probably the one thing everyone on this team wants most.”
CENTRAL 49, SOUTH 0
Cheyenne Central…… 6 36 7 0 – 49
Laramie…… 0 0 0 0 – 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CC: Pedersen 44 field goal, 9:34
CC: Pedersen 27 field goal, 2:14
Second Quarter
CC: Talich 60 pass from Bartlett (Pedersen kick), 11:07
CC: Counter 3 run (Pedersen kick), 8:41
CC: Bartlett 10 run (Pedersen kick), 5:32
CC: Fleming, 20 fumble recovery (Pedersen kick), 5:24
CC: Talich, 24 pass from Bartlett (Pedersen kick), 2:12
CC: Pedersen 35 field goal, 0:34
Third Quarter
CC: Talich, 13 pass from Bartlett (Pedersen kick), 4:47
Fourth Quarter
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Cheyenne Central: Bartlett 12-126, King 5-25, Counter 9-48, Fernandez 2-3, Jackson 2-11, Brenchley 2-4, Gonzales 1-2 Cheyenne South: Hernandez 8-(minus-29), Damey 7-19, Haybird 1-(minus-1),
Passing
Cheyenne Central: Bartlett 10-15-0 144. Cheyenne South: Hernandez 5-23-0 47, Garcia 2-5-0 23
Receiving
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 3-27, Porwoll 1-12, Reisdorfer 4-44, DeHoff 1-28, King 1-28, Fernandez 1-(minus-3), Pauley 1-5. Cheyenne South: Trujillo 2-26, Damey 1-4, Weber 3-27, J. Trujillo 1-1, Haybrid 1-5