Through 39 games, Brandon Chavez and Mason Branch have recorded 47% of the American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team's outs on the mound this summer.
The pair of seniors have combined for 112⅓ innings pitched so far this season. Chavez leads the team with 12 starts, which he's turned into a 6-3 record with a 2.45 ERA and 102 strikeouts.
Branch has carved out a consistent role as Laramie's No. 2 on the mound. He's appeared in 16 games (eight starts) to go along with a 4-4 record, a 2.53 ERA and 52 strikeouts.
“It’s great having us be such a great pitching duo because we’re both just so different,” Branch said. “He’s left-handed, and I’m right-handed. He’s definitely more of a strikeout pitcher. He’s got more in his arsenal.
"It’s a good contrast for us, having him go in and get some strikeouts and produce those pitches. Then, I come in, and it’s a very different look. Together, I think we do very well.”
The Rangers (19-20 overall, 4-4 conference play) have found their stride of late and are riding a five-game winning streak going into this weekend's Post 6 Firecracker Tournament in Cheyenne. Laramie swept Rock Springs 12-8 and 10-0 in a conference doubleheader Tuesday to get back to .500 on the year in the conference standings.
Having a one-two punch on the mound is crucial for conference doubleheaders late in the season, Chavez said. Having solid pitching performances in back-to-back games ultimately helps teams fight for better seeds in the Class AA state tournament.
“It makes things a lot easier, especially in conference play,” Chavez said. “I know whenever I’m on the bump that I’ll do what I can, and I can trust Mason to do that, as well. It definitely makes us a lot more comfortable.”
Chavez is pitching with confidence, thanks, in part, to the defense behind him. While he already has more than 100 strikeouts, he's put an emphasis on throwing strikes to keep his teammates engaged in the field.
“I’ve just been focusing on pounding the zone,” Chavez said. “Especially in my last couple of outings, I’ve been establishing that first-pitch strike, and that makes a lot of things easier. It’s been important just mixing things up and keeping hitters on their toes."
Branch has followed a similar path in terms of pitching to contact. Opposing teams are hitting just .224 against Branch and .196 against Chavez.
“I’m actually pretty happy with what I’ve been doing on the mound,” Branch said. “I’m not the greatest strikeout pitcher, but when in doubt, I just try to throw strikes for my team and trust the defense at all times.
"I try to get them outs. I try to get them groundballs and flyballs. Whenever I pitch, my mindset is to always just to throw strikes and to get outs for everybody.”
After a slow start to the season, the Rangers have started to put together the winning formula as the final month of the season approaches. The Class AA state tournament will be held in Jackson at the end of July.
“We’ve definitely improved in this later portion of the season,” Chavez said. “I think we’ve finally started to see what we can be and what we can actually do.
“We don’t want to get hot for the whole month of July and then go up to Jackson and just lose it there. With this five-game win streak, I don’t think we’ve really had that stretch where we’ve played our best baseball. I think that’s still coming. I think the Firecracker this weekend will be a huge opportunity for us.”
For Branch, finishing the regular season strong is the most important thing for the Rangers during the next month. The team's goal is to be playing its best baseball when the state tournament comes around.
“We’ve had a lot of positives, but we also have a lot of stuff we still have to work on," Branch said. "Overall, I don’t think any of us are really satisfied with where we’re at right now. We all want more. We want that big goal in the end, and we want to finish a lot better than where we’re at right now.”
While consistently hitting the strike zone will remain the focus for Chavez and Branch on the mound, the Rangers also will need to stick to their identity on offense in order to make a deep postseason run.
“We just have to play our game,” Chavez said. “That’s not hitting home runs. That’s not hitting triples every at-bat. If we just keep hitting singles and keep getting those RBI throughout the game, those runs will stack up.”
College baseball awaits
The Rangers' uniform won't be the last Branch and Chavez put on in their baseball careers. The pair of seniors have future plans of playing the sport in college this fall.
Branch committed to Rose State College in Oklahoma, while Chavez signed with Fort Hays State University in Kansas. While they are focused on finishing their Rangers careers strong, the pair of standouts are also both appreciative of the opportunity to continue playing baseball at the next level.
“Rose State’s kind of back home where I’m originally from,” Branch said. “I’ve always kind of wanted to go back there and hopefully play baseball in the warm weather. I’m super excited about the opportunity. They saw me and really thought I had a lot of potential.
"I’m just excited to go to the next level and keep putting in work. I want to progress a lot when I get there. I’m hoping to finish out this season and give everything I can to the Rangers, and then go to the next level and see how much further I can go.”
For Chavez, he wants his path to a Division II baseball roster to act as a lesson for those young baseball players in his hometown.
“It’s super exciting,” Chavez said. “It kind of just goes to show that, after so many years of playing the game and just working on those little things, being from Laramie, you can go to a DII instead of a JUCO.
"I like to look at it for the younger kids, that they can kind of see that they can do it. They just have to push themselves to do it.”