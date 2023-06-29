Through 39 games, Brandon Chavez and Mason Branch have recorded 47% of the American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team's outs on the mound this summer. 

The pair of seniors have combined for 112⅓ innings pitched so far this season. Chavez leads the team with 12 starts, which he's turned into a 6-3 record with a 2.45 ERA and 102 strikeouts.


