CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central announced its 2019-20 athletics department award recipients this week.
Kyla Bush, Ellie Fearneyhough, Kaitlyn Migneault, Nick Allen, Tanner Bullock, Ryan Stampfli, Ethan Cates, Dawson Macleary, Trevor Stephen and Jonathan Vroman were named senior outstanding athletes.
Zoe Lam, Eliza-Grace Smith, Andrew Johnson, Carter Lobatos and Lawson Lovering were named junior outstanding athletes.
Jordan Jones, Kaya Pillivant and Nathaniel Talich received sophomore outstanding athlete honors.
Elena Atkinson, Alyssa Brenchley, Mia Gerig, Sydney Morrell, Jaxon Lobatos, Ethan Merrill, Richard Prescott and Jackson Whitworth were named freshmen outstanding athletes.
The awards were voted on by the Central head coaches.