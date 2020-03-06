Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado shoots as Nevada's K.J. Hymes (42) and Robby Robinson (1) defend during the first half of a Mountain West Conference tournament NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
LAS VEGAS – Cinderella will wear its glass slipper for at least one more night.
The 11th-seeded University of Wyoming men’s basketball team pulled one more rabbit out of its hat Thursday night, upsetting No. 3 Nevada in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament 74-71. A night after scoring the biggest upset in MW tournament history over No. 6 Colorado State, the Cowboys made more magic on the back of freshman guard Kwane Marble II, who scored a career-high 24 points on 9 of 16 from the field.