The University of Wyoming women’s team placed third at the College National Finals rodeo after two team members scored points in the short go Saturday in Casper.

The Cowgirls made a final push to score 382.5 points during the week-long completion. The University of West Alabama won the CNFR’s women’s competition with 698.3 points, while Montana State University was the national runner-up with 593.3 points.


