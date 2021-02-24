LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team’s scheduled home game today against Colorado State University-Pueblo has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the ThunderWolves program, UW announced in a news release.
The game was officially announced on Monday and was set to be the team's Senior Night. The Cowgirls (10-9 overall, 8-8 Mountain West) were originally supposed to play two games against San Jose State this week, but the Spartans opted out of the remainder of their season, creating open space in UW’s schedule.
With the cancelation of last week’s series against New Mexico due to COVID issues in the Lobos’ program, UW will go three weeks without playing a game as it heads into the Mountain West Tournament, which begins March 7. The Cowgirls last played on Feb. 13 against Utah State.