LARAMIE – With a ton of momentum and a five-game winning streak, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team will look to bring home its first Mountain West conference tournament title.

The Cowgirls will play their first game of the tournament at 9:30 p.m. Monday in Las Vegas. The contest can be streamed on the Mountain West Network. They will face the winner of the first-round matchup between Utah State and San Diego State. UW clinched the No. 3 seed in the MW tournament and will have a first-round bye.

