...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AT TIMES WILL IMPACT AREAS ALONG AND
WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4
INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS NEAR THE MOUNTAINS.
* WHERE...INTERSTATE 25 CORRIDOR FROM GLENDO TO CHEYENNE.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND POOR DRIVING
CONDITIONS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Cowgirls seeking first Mountain West tournament title
LARAMIE – With a ton of momentum and a five-game winning streak, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team will look to bring home its first Mountain West conference tournament title.
The Cowgirls will play their first game of the tournament at 9:30 p.m. Monday in Las Vegas. The contest can be streamed on the Mountain West Network. They will face the winner of the first-round matchup between Utah State and San Diego State. UW clinched the No. 3 seed in the MW tournament and will have a first-round bye.