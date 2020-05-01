CHEYENNE – Dulce Carlos didn’t take track and field all that seriously as a freshman at Cheyenne East.
With college still three years away, Carlos wasn’t completely sold on the idea of competing collegiately, despite saying it was a dream of hers.
“Her freshman year, she wasn’t about the team, or if she showed up to practice, cool. If she didn’t, not a big deal,” East coach Travis Eldridge said.
After Dulce’s sophomore season, her mindset started to change. Something she had not seen before suddenly came into focus: Time was running out. Her window to impress college scouts and secure an all-important scholarship was closing.
“I realized I only had two years to get to college, and I needed to make running my priority,” she said. “I just started running more with a purpose.
“I wanted to be able to have the chance in college, and I realized that it had to start now.”
She now has that chance. The East senior signed a letter of intent to continue her track and field career with NCAA Division II member Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado.
Carlos’ role at Western Colorado has yet to be determined, but she hinted that she likely will compete in sprints.
The East standout’s senior season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, but Carlos said being able to make the most of her situation – in the form of a scholarship – is rewarding.
“It does feel nice to have something good come out of this whole pandemic,” said Carlos, who plans to study business and accounting.
Carlos started getting more involved in athletics at East after her freshman year. She ran cross-country in the fall, indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring.
She placed 58th at the Class 4A state cross-country meet last fall, and she turned in a pair of eighth-place finishes in both the 100-meter and as a member of the T-Birds’ 4x100 relay at the 4A state outdoor meet as a junior in 2019. She also was part of East’s fourth-place 1,600 sprint medley squad that year.
This past winter, Carlos was on East’s fourth-place 4x800 relay team and its ninth-place 4x400 relay quartet at the indoor state meet.
Looking back, Carlos’ growth, particularly her interest in running, has been something her teammates and coaches have come to admire.
“She’s gone out and become a multi-sport athlete, and her teammates rely on her, (and) she relies on her teammates,” Eldridge said. “She has grown immensely and become a huge part of the program.
“She’s one of those kids that, as a freshman, I don’t know that I would’ve seen her going on or having an interest in running in college. And so, to see her get a little bit of a scholarship for track is a pretty big deal and really neat for her.”