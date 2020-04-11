CHEYENNE – Kaiti Castle dreamed of playing sports at the collegiate level when she was a kid. But she didn’t know which one.
The Cheyenne East senior has competed in both basketball and soccer for the majority of her life. When it came time to choose between the two, Castle had a tough time weighing both options.
She made her decision to play soccer Wednesday when she signed a letter of intent with Sheridan College.
“With my spring season getting canceled, and not being able to play soccer (this season), I just wanted to have that chance again,” Castle said.
Castle first kicked a soccer ball when she was 4 years old. She dribbled a basketball around the age of 6 or 7. She fell in love with both sports and played them throughout high school. Ultimately, she came to find out, a decision needed to be made.
“It was a very hard decision to make,” the Lady Thunderbirds standout said.
But it was the right one.
Castle’s junior season was all the evidence she needed to help point her mind in the right direction. She started the season on East’s JV squad, mainly because then-first-year coach Rebecca Valdez and her staff hadn’t solidified offensive and defensive systems quite yet.
No matter. Castle continued to put in the work each and every practice. It paid off in a big way.
“She made herself invaluable on the field,” said Valdez, who also lauded Castle’s free kick, which helped her make the leap to the varsity team.
“Her free kicks were just phenomenal last year, (and) we had to find a way to get her on the field,” the coach added. “She worked herself into the starting lineup last year as a center-midfield, and this year we were really expecting big things from her. Kind of sad that we don’t get to see what her full potential was.”
Castle’s senior season, along with hundreds of other spring sports student-athletes, was scrapped before it started. After weeks of trying to wait it out, the Wyoming High School Activities Association canceled spring sports this past week.
As a junior last season, Castle posted one goal and assisted on four others to help the T-Birds go 12-6 overall and reach the Class 4A state tournament in Jackson.
“She just blossomed,” Valdez said of Castle’s play last season. “She really took to what we were doing and bought into the system. She’d stay after or come early for practice and just work on some of her weaknesses. For a first-year coach (at the time), those kids are invaluable to your program.”
While at East, Castle was involved in DECA, as well as basketball and soccer. She earned four letters in soccer and one in basketball for the T-Birds. She earned 4A East All-Conference honorable mention honors and was nominated for the all-star game this season, and she lettered in both DECA and G-Team.
Last season’s journey from JV to varsity, combined with her improved play, were eye-openers for Castle, who plans to study kinesiology and then go into physical therapy.
“My confidence in myself, it grew so much last year with starting on JV and by regionals and state and even before that I was starting and playing most of the game,” she said. “Just having confidence in myself, and my teammates having confidence in me, just made me want to play at a higher level and with better competition.”