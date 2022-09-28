CHEYENNE – It was an electric atmosphere at Cheyenne East on Tuesday night, as two bitter rivals met for the first time in volleyball this season.
After a back and forth first set, East took control of the game en route to a 25-20, 25-13, 25-15 win over their cross-town rival Cheyenne Central.
“There are always a lot of emotions involved when you are playing a cross-town rival,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “I thought (the team) did a good job of being consistent and being composed in what they did, and coming together to win as a team.”
The first set was back and forth, with Central jumping out to an early 7-3 lead. East came back and took a four-point lead of its own midway through the set, before closing it out 25-20. Central’s Madisyn Baillie led all players in the first set with five kills to help keep the Lady Indians in it.
“We came out very strong, and then we kind of let down a bit,” Central coach Jessica Bratton-Vega said. “We served tough, and that is something we have done well all year. I’m really proud of them on that one.”
The first set win appeared to swing the momentum heavily in favor of East. After the first set, they took over the game. After Central cut the lead to just four early in the set, East rattled off six consecutive points and allowed Central to come within six points once.
Central never seemed to be able to grab the momentum back. Anytime they would make a good play or score, East was always there to answer.
The third set did not fare any better for Central. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead to start, East rallied off five consecutive points to regain the lead. Central was never able to recover and watched as East pulled away en route to a 25-15 win in the final set.
Part of the reason East was able to turn it around after the first set was a change in mentality. East had quite a few unforced errors that helped allow Central to hang around until the end. When the second set rolled around, the team seemed to settle in and block out all the noise from the crowd.
“When we were coming in, big crowds, bigger than usual, we might have had some more nerves than usual,” senior libero Boden Liljedahl said. “After (we) started going, we were like ‘Hey, we got this, we’re fine.’ We just flipped a switch.”
The Thunderbirds put on a grand display of offense in the final two sets as well. Senior Elysiana Fonseca picked up 12 kills in the contest, a majority of which came in the second set. Junior Bradie Schlabs also picked up a team-high 21 assists and seven kills.
“They have girls that go after every ball,” Bratton-Vega said. “They also have very athletic middles. When you have middles that you don’t know what they are going to do, it is hard to defend.”
The T-Birds also got contributions up and down the lineup tonight. While stars like Liljedahl, Fonseca, and Schlabs all made massive contributions, everyone who played got on the stat sheet to help the team win.
“It was a great team effort,” Quigley said. “That’s great to see moving forward when we can push the ball anywhere and get something out of it. It is great to see that team camaraderie move on up.”
For East, the win means a little extra. At the end of the day, winning is all that matters to the team. But getting a win over a cross-town rival always adds a special cherry on top.
“There is always a little talk between each other,” Liljedahl said. “To be able to be the ones that have those bragging rights is nice.”
Both East and Central play at home Friday and Saturday to close out the week. East plays Natrona on Friday and Sheridan on Saturday. Central will play Sheridan on Friday and Natrona on Saturday.