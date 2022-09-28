CHEYENNE – It was an electric atmosphere at Cheyenne East on Tuesday night, as two bitter rivals met for the first time in volleyball this season.

After a back and forth first set, East took control of the game en route to a 25-20, 25-13, 25-15 win over their cross-town rival Cheyenne Central.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus