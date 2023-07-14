LARAMIE — The connection between Laramie High and the residents of the city are rooted in decades of history. Much of that history has been documented by the Laramie Boomerang.
LHS and community sports coverage hasn't been where it's needed to be for some time. Fortunately for sports fans and local athletes, that will be coming to an end.
My name is Austin Edmonds and I recently joined the Boomerang. You can expect in-depth coverage of LHS, the University of Wyoming and community sports.
I was born and raised in Newport News, Virginia, where I discovered my love for sports. Playing competitive sports led me to want to work in sports and continue being around them after my playing days.
Attending Virginia Wesleyan University to earn my bachelor’s degree in mass communication opened doors for me to begin that process. I took my first journalism classes and worked two sports internships before becoming an editor of the student-run newspaper on campus.
The first internship I was fortunate enough to have was with Cooperstown Dreams Park in Cooperstown, New York. CDP is a weekly baseball tournament consisting of 104 traveling baseball teams from around the U.S. and Canada. I was in the baseball operations department.
The second internship was in the sports information department with Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. However, this internship ended abruptly due to COVID-19.
A few months went by and myself, along with the class of 2020, graduated at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Immediately, all the jobs in sports were gone because sports went on a hiatus. Forced to pivot, I worked for a year in an office doing clerical work.
After a year, I applied to graduate schools with the feeling that if I was ever going to work in sports, my bachelor’s in mass communication wasn’t going to cut it. DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, accepted me into their college of communications where I studied journalism with a concentration in sports.
DePaul granted me the luxury of learning firsthand from top industry professionals. My journalistic skills grew exponentially over the two-year program.
I was granted access to cover many different sports including Special Olympics and the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League, among many others.
Finally, in 2023, I graduated with a master’s degree. Now, my latest professional endeavor was making the move to Laramie for this next chapter.
Interacting with local players, coaches and fans is at the top of my to-do list. You can expect features, columns, game stories and round-ups from behind the scenes.
In my work, you will see that I strive to be 100% fair and accurate. I will remain completely transparent with anyone who has questions about my reporting. No sport, player or coach will get partial treatment over another.
Building a connection with the readers of the Boomerang and the people of Wyoming is integral to my job and the type of reporter I want to be. My promise is to always be open, approachable, and accountable for everything I write.
It's been a while since Boomerang readers experienced in-depth coverage of local sports, but that changes today. I'm looking forward to continuing the rich tradition of documenting local sports for all Boomerang readers.
Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High and University of Wyoming athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @_austinedmonds.