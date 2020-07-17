Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING FRIDAY FOR ZONES 301...302...311 AND NORTHERN FWZ 309 AND NORTHERN FWZ 310 FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...NORTHERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310. * WIND...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 9 PERCENT. * HAINES...6 * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&