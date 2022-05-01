LARAMIE — The Brown and Gold game wasn’t the only thing that stirred excitement around the University of Wyoming football program on Saturday.
Alabama defensive end Keelan Cox announced his commitment to the Cowboys shortly after the conclusion of the spring game, bringing additional firepower to a position group that has already been a source of praise from UW coach Craig Bohl this offseason.
Cox, who will have four years of eligibility remaining, says the atmosphere at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday played a large part in his decision to choose the Pokes over Iowa State, TCU and Mountain West foe UNLV. As a Houston-area native, the Texas connections on UW’s roster and coaching staff made an impact, as well.
“I knew about four of them, but I didn't know there were 19 players on the team from Texas,” Cox said. “That's crazy that there's a pipeline there. What kind of drew me in was at the spring game, just seeing the family feeling there from everyone. I didn't think that many people would show up.
“The fans kind of set it off for me. Me being a kid from Texas, I'm far from home and I want to be around an environment that's like a family. ... The Wyoming fans really set the tone at the spring game.”
Cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd, defensive ends coach Marty English and defensive tackles coach Oscar Giles played significant roles in Cox’s recruitment, with the fact that Giles is a former University of Texas assistant who hails from the Lone Star State providing added comfort. He also already knew some Cowboys on the roster — such as Cameron Stone and Oluwaseyi Omotosho, who played at nearby schools when he was a standout at Manvel High.
Cox says his pass rushing ability is his greatest strength on the defensive line, pointing to the Pokes’ emphasis on “letting their edge rushers fly around” as something that attracted him to Wyoming’s system. He also has experience in pass coverage from one season at Tyler Junior College in Texas.
Although he did not see the field at Alabama last year, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound sophomore says he gained valuable experience from his time working with coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.
“Building those relationships while being far from home matters,” Cox said. “Me, being a high school guy then going to junior college, coming to Alabama I didn't think the small things mattered. I was like, 'The only thing that matters is what I put on film.'
“But being around coach Saban teaches you how to be a better person — not only what you do on the field, but how to treat people and be a good person in your environment. Having high character can take you a long way, so I'd say the small things off the field is something I learned at Alabama.”
Cox says he tries to model his game after NFL edge rushers K'Lavon Chaisson and Chase Young.
He’d like to make the type of impact these players did in college — Young was a unanimous All-American and Chuck Bednarik Award-winner at Ohio State, while Chaisson was a first-team All-SEC honoree on LSU’s 2019 national championship team. The main focus for now, though, is simply on how he can help the Cowboys.
“I'm very versatile,” Cox said. “I talked to coach (Keaton) Wilkerson, he's a defensive GA, and told him, 'Put me on special teams, put me on kick return, put me on everything.' I just want to come in and be an impact player and help the team however I can.
“It's not all about me. I know they expect me to make an immediate impact as a transfer, which I expect, too. But I just want to do everything I can to help the team out and try to bring a Mountain West championship back to Wyoming.”