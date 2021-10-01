Farson-Eden – The Pronghorns of Farson-Eden beat the Buckaroos of Kaycee, on Friday, by the score of 40-24.
Junior Matthew Smith had himself a day, being a catalyst for his team's big win by finding the end zone on three separate occasions. Smith started off his big day in the first quarter, after a 66-yard rushing touchdown to put his team on the board first. He then capped his performance with a rushing touchdown in the second and third.
Senior Trevor Jones matched his teammate's efforts with a trio of touchdowns himself. He started his day with a rushing touchdown in the second to give his team a 14-0 lead. Jones then found the paydirt again, in the third quarter, to give his team a comfortable 34-18 lead. His final touchdown came in the fourth when he once again rushed in the end zone.
Junior Simeon Stotts topped off a good team offensive performance with a late touchdown in the fourth.
Despite his team's 40-24 win, head coach Marvin Applequist wasn't going to let his team get too high on themselves.
"I saw some good things but we had too many mistakes," Applequist said. "We know what we need to improve on but we'll take the win."
When asked about what he is looking to improve on, Applequist didn't hold back.
"Too many times we are dropping the football and getting penalties that cause us to lose yardage. Defensively, we are over running the ball at times so we need to break down and make tackles in the open field.
Applequist will lead his Pronghorns into battle Saturday, Oct. 8, when they take on 3-2 Rams of Dubois. Kickoff is 2 p.m.