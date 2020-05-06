Fishing Report
By Amber Travsky
Regional Overview
The warm temperatures last week were just a tease. Put the shorts away and bring out the jackets again. Wind today and tomorrow heralds the start of a few days of chillier weather. The good news is the real cold strikes east of us. We get just a glancing blow, and mostly only in areas east of the Continental Divide. There’s a chance for rain over the weekend into early next week, with the coolest temperatures arriving around Tuesday. The precipitation could turn into snow in the high country. After that, temperatures should ease back up until the next bout of stormier weather. It is spring, after all, with the typical weather rollercoaster.
Ranking Categories
(One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
(Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
The buzz: The fishing is good, but it tends to fluctuate, just like the spring weather. There’s still no overnight camping, but that changes starting May 15. Camping will be available to Wyoming residents, but plan ahead and make a reservation at the Wyoming State Parks website.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Mepps spinners
Woolly buggers
Leech patterns
Bead head pheasant tails
Bead head copper Johns
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
The buzz: The action picked up last weekend with the warmer weather, but expect it to slow with cooler temperatures into the weekend.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
White plastic jigs (for bass)
Tellicos
Prince nymphs
Pole Mountain
The buzz: The fishing is good on the ponds that are open, but access is limited. Expect to hike or mountain bike to get to the fishing. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain measures no snow, but reports indicate the trails are muddy and the roads will open only once conditions allow. Trailhead parking areas and any public facilities remain closed.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Olive hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Adams
Renegades
Laramie Plains lakes
1/2
The buzz: The fishing picked up across the basin. Anglers report good fishing at Lake Hattie, both from the bank and a boat. Twin Buttes continues to provide excellent action for those casting from the bank. Meeboer also is fishing very well, while it’s a bit slower at nearby Galett.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Marshmallows
Bead head prince nymphs
Jumbo juju chironomids
Bead head hare’s ears
Mini buggers
Orange blossom specials
Vanilla buggers
Laramie River
The buzz: The runoff kicked off with the warm weather last week. Currently, the flow near Woods Landing is nearing 800 cubic feet per second. The river is off-color, but is still well below flood stage. The runoff could be significant this year, so hit the river before flows tick upward.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Hot head leech
UV leech
Bead head pheasant tail
Copper John
Pat’s rubber legs
Snapping craw
Urban cowboy
San Juan worm (red)
Snowy Range
The buzz: There are no reports for Lake Owen, but it is likely ice lingers around the perimeter, although there may be areas along the bank with open water. Wheeled access to the lake is a ways off, so those getting there need to travel over the still-significant snow drifts. Ice remains on the lakes at the higher elevations. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations in the Medicine Bow Mountains showed significant decreases this past week. There are 52 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a decrease of 12 inches from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 66 inches of snow, a 10-inch decrease from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 77 inches, a 10-inch decrease from last week. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 106 inches, a decrease of 3 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 85 inches of snow, a decrease of 7 inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Roostertails
Bead head prince nymphs
Woolly buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
1/2
The buzz: The runoff has begun with significant flow, and gaining volume as it heads north through the Upper Platte River valley. There is still some angling, but the river is off-color, with the action varying from day to day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Copper Johns
Stonefly nymphs
Midge patterns
Black woolly buggers
Beldar buggers
North Platte River – Grey Reef
The buzz: The river is fishing great. With the warm weather last week, blue-winged olive mayflies are out, making for some excellent action. The river is already busy with anglers when the wind abates.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue winged olive nymphs
Egg patterns
Red rock worms
San Juan worms
Midges
Hot head leeches
Squirrel leeches
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
The buzz: The fishing is quite good, with clear water. Wade fishing is a bit tricky due to the water flow around 3,200 cubic feet per second. The blue-winged olives and midges are hatching, making for some lively dry fly action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olive nymphs
Midges
Egg patterns
Rock worms
Hot head leeches
Red San Juan worms
Rusty scuds
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
The buzz: The fishing is picking up, but is still on the slow side. The ice is off, though, except with reports of some chunks lingering near the boat ramp.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Little Cleo spoons
Rapala countdowns
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange and pink colors)
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
1/2
The buzz: The walleye action is picking up across the reservoir, and all boat ramps are open. The action should improve as the water warms. Glendo State Park is still only open for day use, but Wyoming residents can start making reservations for camping that kicks off May 15.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
1/2
The buzz: The walleye action is picking up; it’s usually quite good this time of year.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Rapala spinners
Magic bait (for catfish)
Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)
Grayrocks Reservoir
1/2
The buzz: The fishing is a bit slow, but anglers are catching a few. It should improve as the water warms up.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Reservoir levels:
Alcova – 97.9% full
Boysen – 70.1% full
Guernsey – 62.5% full
Glendo – 72.8% full
Gray Reef – 95.6% full
Keyhole – 94.7% full
Pathfinder – 96% full
Seminoe – 65.1% full
River flows:
North Platte River near Colorado state line – 1,580 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir – 4,130 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile – 3,215 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef – 2,502 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment – 1,020 cfs
Boat ramp openings:
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside and Fremont Bay are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.