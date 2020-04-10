CHEYENNE – San Diego State sophomore Sammy Geyer was named an All-American by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America on Wednesday.
The Cheyenne Central graduate earned the nod by virtue of posting an NCAA B cut time in the 100-yard breaststroke. Geyer’s time of 59.56 seconds during the preliminary heats of the Mountain West Championships ranks third all-time in the Aztecs’ record book.
A pair of University of Wyoming divers also earned All-American nods.
Redshirt junior Karla Contreras earned a spot in the NCAA championships with a seventh-place finish in the three-meter springboard at the Zone E diving qualification meet. It was the third time she qualified for the NCAA meet.
Freshman Melissa Mirafuentes also was named an All-American. She was third in platform diving at the Zone E meet.
The cancellation of the NCAA meet because of COVID-19 led the CSCAA to adjust its selection criteria, which led to an unprecedented number of selections this season.