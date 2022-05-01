GIRLS SOCCER: East defeats Sheridan at home May 1, 2022 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE -- Senior Tayler Miller scored one goal and assisted on another to help Cheyenne East pick up a 3-0 win over visiting Sheridan on Saturday morning at Okie Blanchard Stadium.Miller assisted Jordan Griess on her ninth minute tally. Miller added a goal of her own when the wind bent her corner kick past Sheridan goalkeeper Libby Gardner in the 39th.Haley Pierson added an unassisted goal in the 32nd when she scored off a rebound.The Lady Thunderbirds got just six shots, putting five on goal."The kids played hard, sent good through-balls and took advantage of our opportunities," East coach Rebecca Valdez said.Senior goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw turned away five shots in the shutout.EAST 3, SHERIDAN 0Halftime: 3-0Goals: East, J. Griess (Miller), 9. East, Pierson (unassisted), 32, East, Miller (unassisted), 39.Shots: Sheridan 9, East 6. Shots on goal: Sheridan 5, East 5. Saves: Sheridan 2 (Gardner); East 5 (Kershaw).Corner kicks: Sheridan 0, East 2. Offsides: Sheridan 1, East 0. Fouls: Sheridan 3, East 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now WHSAA sanctioning was a long time coming for girls wrestling Central's Madisyn Baillie reaching new heights, breaking own record Pine Bluffs' Monse Serrano is a top thrower in 2A Central blows past East on windy afternoon NFL draft process has been 'once-in-a-lifetime' process for Wyoming's Chad Muma Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists