East logo blue.jpg

CHEYENNE -- Senior Tayler Miller scored one goal and assisted on another to help Cheyenne East pick up a 3-0 win over visiting Sheridan on Saturday morning at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

Miller assisted Jordan Griess on her ninth minute tally. Miller added a goal of her own when the wind bent her corner kick past Sheridan goalkeeper Libby Gardner in the 39th.

Haley Pierson added an unassisted goal in the 32nd when she scored off a rebound.

The Lady Thunderbirds got just six shots, putting five on goal.

"The kids played hard, sent good through-balls and took advantage of our opportunities," East coach Rebecca Valdez said.

Senior goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw turned away five shots in the shutout.

EAST 3, SHERIDAN 0

Halftime: 3-0

Goals: East, J. Griess (Miller), 9. East, Pierson (unassisted), 32, East, Miller (unassisted), 39.

Shots: Sheridan 9, East 6. Shots on goal: Sheridan 5, East 5. Saves: Sheridan 2 (Gardner); East 5 (Kershaw).

Corner kicks: Sheridan 0, East 2. Offsides: Sheridan 1, East 0. Fouls: Sheridan 3, East 4.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus