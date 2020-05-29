CHEYENNE – Patrick Graham was convinced his parents wouldn’t give him permission to ride his Schwinn Le Tour to Vedauwoo and spend the weekend camping with a friend.

Much to the 14-year-old’s surprise, his parents gave him the OK, and he and the bike he spent all summer saving for set out down Interstate 80.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

comments powered by Disqus