LARAMIE — Addison Forry and Kylin Shipman have been practically inseparable during the past three years at Laramie High.
The juniors, who make up one of the best backcourts in the state, both ranked inside the top 10 in Class 4A in scoring during the regular season. Forry sits at No. 2 with an average of 19.5 points per game while Shipman comes in at No. 7 with an average of 13.9 points per game.
Shipman is also seventh in Class 4A in assists at 3.4 per game and Forry is seventh in steals with an average of 3.3 per game.
The dynamic duo have led the Lady Plainsmen to a 16-6 overall record and a 3-3 mark in the Southeast quadrant of the East Conference going into this weekend’s East regional tournament in Casper. Laramie grabbed the No. 3 seed from the south and will need to win two games to punch its ticket to the state tournament later this month.
“I’m feeling really good about it,” Shipman said. “I think our team has some serious potential this year. I think that we have a good record and we just have a lot of potential going forward.”
Shipman and Forry have come a long way since first meeting on a basketball court in second grade. Nearly a decade later, the pair are combining for more than 63% of Laramie’s scoring average of 52.6 points per game.
“When we were younger, we really didn’t get along when we first started playing together,” Forry said. “We became best friends in middle school and we played travel ball together. We’ve always been that one-two duo, and it’s really helped us throughout the years.
“We’ve always stuck together and we know how to play together and we know how to get the ball to each other. It’s kind of nice because she can see me when I run down the court and she can make the passes.”
Shipman is second on the team with 55 assists while only playing in 16 of the team’s 22 games. The majority of those assists are to Forry during fast-break situation off a turnover or a defensive rebound.
“With my fastbreaks, the ball is always coming from her,” Forry said. “I think we work off of each other a lot. It hurts when one of us is out, but we make it work.”
Forry and Shipman have dealt with injuries over the course of the season that have forced the juniors to miss playing time. Forry has two stress fractures in her foot while Shipman has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury.
“The doctor told me that I shouldn’t be playing,” Forry said. “But it’s a sport that I really love and I would do anything for my team to help them win. I manage it. It doesn’t matter if I’m on crutches for 10 days or not, I’m going to play at regionals and state.”
Having played together for so long, Forry and Shipman’s chemistry has gone a long way for the Plainsmen this winter. Laramie came in at No. 6 in the final WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings with seven fifth-place votes.
“It’s been a long time,” Shipman said. “It helps so much just knowing somebody that well and being good friends for them for that long, both on and off the court. I just think you get to know each other and it just translates. It’s the best having that good chemistry.”
Forry and Shipman haven’t just made each other better during games. With Shipman playing point guard and Forry at shooting guard, the pair often challenge each other to get better in practice on a daily basis.
“I think we’ve always been in a head-to-head competition our whole lives, even though we’ve played on the same team, but in a good way,” Shipman said. “I think we both push each other in practice because we’re always guarding each other.”
Forry’s 70 assists on the season lead the team on the defensive end. Laramie sits at No. 4 in Class 4A in team defense, allowing an average of 43.6 points per game while holding opponents to an average of 32% shooting from the field.
“I think your defensive intensity leads to your offense,” Shipman said. “I think without defense, you don’t really have offensive intensity. That defense brings momentum. Showing the rest of the team that you need that defensive intensity helps with their momentum as well.”
The Plainsmen aren’t overlooking any opponents at the regional tournament. Laramie will start with a tough matchup against North No. 2 seed Campbell County in the first round at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Jerry Dalton Gym.
“I think we just need to focus in for a full four quarters,” Shipman said. “I think we have really good moments, but if we put a whole 32 minutes together, I think we’ll be unstoppable. Once we’re all on the same page for a full four quarters, I think that’s what we need to focus on the most.”
The ultimate goal for Forry and Shipman is to clinch a spot in the state tournament. In order to do so, the Plainsmen will have to continue building off of each other and fighting through adversity even when the ball doesn’t bounce their way.
“I want to be there for my team,” Forry said. “For regionals, I want to be a leader and helping my team out both on and off the court. ... We have a really good culture. Our group of girls have been playing together for a very long time.
“We all are very talented and we know how to play basketball. If we put it all together, I think that it’ll be scary.”