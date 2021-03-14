CHEYENNE – State champions Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central both placed three players on the Class 4A all-state basketball teams announced Sunday by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
East had senior Emma Jacobsen, sophomore Boden Liljedahl and freshman Bradie Schlabs all earn all-state honors for the first time.
Central senior Lawson Lovering earned the third all-state nod of his career, while junior Nathanial Talich picked up his second. Senior Brady Storebo was tabbed to the first team all-state squad for the first time.
Liljedahl, a 5-foot-5 guard, averaged 14.5 points, 1.9 steals and 1.6 assists per game to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 20-2 on the season. They beat Cody 52-37 in the state championship game Saturday afternoon.
Jacobsen was a second team All-East Conference pick as a junior. The 5-9 guard averaged 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals this season.
Schlabs, a 5-6 guard, was the first player of the bench for East this winter. She averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.1 rebounds per game. Entering the state tournament, Schlabs led 4A in assists average, and was fourth in steals per game.
Liljedahl, Jacobsen and Schlabs were joined on the All-East Conference team by T-Birds senior guard Cheyenna Alvarado.
Central senior Baylee Delbridge was named to the all-state team for the second time in her career. The 5-9 guard averaged 15.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.2 assists. Delbridge also was voted East Conference player of the year. She and the Indians were 11-11, and qualified for the 4A state tournament.
Cheyenne South senior Riley VanTassell was voted to the all-state team for the first time. The 5-10 forward averaged 10.3 points and six rebounds to help the Lady Bison go 8-10 this season.
South senior guard Andraya Dimas also was named to the all-conference team.
The Central boys finished this season 21-3 after beating Thunder Basin 55-40 in the state title game.
Lovering – a 7-0 center who has signed with the University of Colorado – averaged 13.3 points, 10.3 assists, 3.4 assists and 1.8 blocks. His 81 assists on the season were the most of any player on Central’s roster. Lovering ranked first in blocks per game and second in rebounding average entering state.
Talich averaged 18.2 points, five rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals across 24 games this season. The 6-2 guard ranked fourth in 4A in scoring average, seventh in assists and ninth in steals per game heading into state.
Storebo – a 6-4 forward who was a second team all-conference pick in 2020 – averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 steals in 19 games this season. He entered state as the sixth-leading scorer in 4A.
Cheyenne East senior guard Graedyn Buell was voted to the all-state team for the third time in his career. He earned the distinction during both seasons at East, and as a freshman at Rock Springs. The 6-3 guard averaged 25.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals. Buell entered the state tourney as the state’s leading scorer and third-leading rebounder. He also ranked fifth in steal and 10 in assists.
Buell was joined on the All-East conference team by T-Birds senior guard Jake Rayl.
In Class 3A, Burns junior guard Rylee Jo Ward earned her first all-state nod. She averaged 16.1 points per game this season, which was tied for third-best in 3A entering the state tournament. Her 4.1 assists per game ranked second, and her 3.3 assists ranked seventh. Ward – who also averaged 4.7 rebounds for the Lady Broncs – was an all-conference pick during her sophomore campaign.
Burns junior guard Jackson Kirkbride was named to the 3A All-East Conference boys team.
PREP BASKETBALL
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
GIRLS
First team
Cheyenne Central: Baylee Delbridge; Cheyenne East: Emma Jacobsen, Boden Liljedahl, Bradie Schlabs; Cheyenne South: Riley VanTassell; Cody: Molly Hays, Kennedi Niemann; Green River: Megan Counts, Kayde Strauss; Natrona County: Brooklyn Hytrek, Emma Patik; Rock Springs: Brenli Jenkins; Thunder Basin: Gabby Drube, Joelie Spelts.
Second team
Cheyenne East: Cheyenna Alvarado; Cheyenne South: Andraya Dimas; Campbell County: Maddie Jacobson; Evanston: Stacia Barker; Laramie: Kayla Vasquez; Natrona County: Alesha Lane, Megan Hagar; Star Valley: Addie Butler; Thunder Basin: Sydney Solem.
Honorable mention
Campbell County: Shaelea Milliron; Cody: Torrie Schutzman; Green River: Tayana Crowder; Natrona County: Tamryn Blom; Star Valley: McKenna Brog.
Player of the year: Gabby Drube.
BOYS
First team
Cheyenne Central: Lawson Lovering, Brady Storebo, Nathanial Talich; Cheyenne East: Graedyn Buell; Campbell County: Luke Hladky, Jefferson Neary; Green River: Dylan Taylor; Laramie: Jaedyn Brown; Riverton: Jared Lucas; Sheridan: Sam Lecholat; Star Valley: Kolter Merritt; Thunder Basin: Andre Felton, McKale Holte; Deegan Williams.
Second team
Cheyenne East: Jake Rayl; Cody: Luke Talich; Evanston: Braxton Lind, Burke Thomas; Green River: Jachob Fuss, Kolbie Ivie; Riverton: Aquilo Friday; Rock Springs: Alan Martinez; Sheridan: Frank Sinclair; Star Valley: Tristan Kleeman, Brant Nelson.
Honorable mention
Laramie: Mahlon Morris; Riverton: Lucas Engle.
Player of the year: Sam Lecholat, Sheridan.
CLASS 4A EAST ALL-CONFERENCE
GIRLS
First team
Cheyenne Central: Baylee Delbridge; Cheyenne East: Cheyenna Alvarado, Emma Jacobsen, Boden Liljedahl, Bradie Schlabs; Cheyenne South: Andraya Dimas, Riley VanTassell; Campbell County: Maddie Jacobson, Shaelea Milliron; Laramie: Kayla Vasquez; Sheridan: Annie Mitzel; Thunder Basin: Gabby Drube, Sydney Solem, Joelie Spelts.
Second team
Cheyenne Central: Kelsey Basart; Cheyenne East: Ruby Jacobsen; Cheyenne South: Calysta Martinez; Campbell County: Liv Castellanos; Kelly Walsh: Logan Alvar; Laramie: Kylee Cox; Sheridan: Sam Spielman; Thunder Basin: Kate Hladky.
Honorable mention
Cheyenne South: Jaya Brown, Reyna Tovar; Campbell County: Zoey Zimmerman; Laramie: Janey Adair, Addie Forry, D.J. Giron; Sheridan: Syd Bilyeu, Gillian Mitzel, Brooke Larsen; Thunder Basin: Brady Deimling.
Player of the year: Baylee Delbridge, Central.
BOYS
First team
Cheyenne Central: Lawson Lovering, Brady Storebo, Nathanial Talich; Cheyenne East: Graedyn Buell, Jake Rayl; Campbell County: Luke Hladky, Jefferson Neary; Laramie: Jaedyn Brown, Mahlon Morris; Sheridan: Sam Lecholat, Frank Sinclair; Thunder Basin: Andre Felton, McKale Holte, Deegan Williams.
Second team
Cheyenne Central: Cade Burns; Cheyenne East: McCoy Bush, Garet Schlabs; Cheyenne South: Maurie Alexander; Campbell County: Tanner Lemm, Austin Robertson; Laramie: Trey Enzi; Sheridan: Kaden Bateson, Zach Koltiska.
Honorable mention
Cheyenne Central: Jackson Whitworth; Cheyenne East: Jordan Codner; Campbell County: Gabe Gibson.
Player of the year: Sam Lecholat, Sheridan.