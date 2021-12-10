Burns-Pine Bluffs
Coach: Dan Clayson
2020-21: Eighth in Class 3A
Returning medalists: Logan Branigan, sr. (third at 145 pounds); Colter Haws, sr. (fifth at 195); Conor Manlove, sr. (sixth at 138)
About Burns-Pine Bluffs: In addition to the three returning state medalists, Clayson thinks there are others who could have a big impact this winter. “I have young guys like Baylen Smith, Colby Smith and D.C. Cathcart who are going to be fun to watch, and then I have guys like Carlile (McGinnis-Spars), who was the king of the comeback because he never stopped wrestling,” the coach said. “He would go into the third period down 12 points and end up winning by pinning the other kid just because he kept fighting. I expect all those guys to make big strides this year.”
Cheyenne Central
Coach: Kyle Brightman
2020-21: Eighth in Class 4A
Returning medalists: Keagan Bartlett, jr. (second at 182 pounds); Slater Bates, sr. (sixth at 145); Bryson Heilbut, so. (sixth at 113); Charlie Nichols, sr. (sixth at 170); Wyatt Weiss, so. (fifth at 113).
About the Indians: Heilbut and Weight squared off for fifth place at last year’s state tournament, but they’ll most likely end up in different weight classes this season, Brightman said. “We’ll get what’s best for the team figured out by the end of the year,” the coach said. “Last year, we were trying to put kids where we thought they’d have the most success. Those two proved us right.” … Brightman is hopeful seniors Cole Hilliker and Christian Kaupf can make the medal stand this season. … “I have looked at our projected lineup, and I think our five returning placers can do some things,” Brightman said. “If we can get a few more people up there, I don’t think a top-half finish at state is unreasonable for us to shoot for.”
Cheyenne East
Coach: Thad Trujillo
2020-21: Fourth in Class 4A
Returning medalists: Gavyn Aumiller, sr. (fourth at 285 pounds); Trevor Eldridge, jr. (sixth at 195); Dominic Lopez, sr. (fifth at 182); Colby Olson, so. (sixth at 160); Cade Pugh, sr. (fifth at 145)
About the Thunderbirds: East had more off-season buy-in from its wrestlers than any other season during Trujillo’s tenure, he said. “This fall, we did early morning open mats, and that was something I had never tried before because we have so many kids that play football,” he said. “I hoped to get six kids, but we had 20-plus kids show up every time. We also were able to do a lot of camps over the summer, which is something we missed out on (in 2020) because of COVID.” … Trujillo expects freshman Liam Fox to have a big impact for the T-Birds. He picked up a pair of top-three finishes at USA Wrestling’s Kids Nationals over the summer. He could wrestle in the 132- or 138-pound weight classes this season.
Cheyenne South
Coach: Jojo Ojeda
2020-21: 12th in Class 4A
Returning medalists: None.
About the Bison: South graduated seniors Gabe Trujillo (fifth at 126 pounds) and Blakely Blanchard (fourth at 170), who both placed at state last winter. … “We also got a couple kids back who took last year off because of COVID,” Ojeda said. “Sage Shrove, Dominic Romero, Logan Dean are all back. They all stayed pretty light, which is going to help. They’re pretty solid wrestlers.” All three of those wrestlers are seniors. … “I’ve changed up my practices, and that’s helped tremendously,” Ojeda said. “We’re doing high volume and moderate intensity. They’re getting a lot more reps in, which is really needed. In the past, I was showing more of what they needed to do and spending a lot more time teaching instead of doing. I’m interested to see how all these extra reps pay off.”
