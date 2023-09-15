BURNS — A 21-point outburst in the third quarter spelled doom for Burns Friday night in its home-opener against Newcastle.
In the end, the Broncs (0-4 overall, 0-2 2A East) just couldn’t get out of their own way, as the offense sputtered in a 28-0 loss to the Dogies.
“When you score zero points in a game, it’s hard to win a game,” Burns coach Travis Romsa said. “So, we have to figure out a way to get the ball into the end zone.”
Despite giving up over 200 yards of total offense in the first half, Burns’ defense helped keep it in the game. While they did give up a couple of big plays, the Broncs defense forced Newcastle (1-2, 1-1) to commit two turnovers and got off the field when it needed to. This was despite spending a majority of the first half on the field.
“For the most part, they had four or five big plays that hurt us,” Romsa said. “Other than that, we grinned the whole game.”
But while the defense continued to get stops and get the ball back to the offense, the offense struggled for an overwhelming majority of the first half. For the first 23 minutes of play, the Broncs had just over 10 yards of total offense.
The best drive of the half for Burns came in the final 86 seconds, but Mason Medley’s pass inside the red zone was intercepted, and the Broncs failed to put up points before the half ended.
Burns’ defense did all it could to keep it within striking distance. But in the third quarter, the dam broke. After forcing a three-and-out to start the quarter, Newcastle put together an emphatic drive that resulted in a two-yard touchdown by Landon Hatheway.
From that point on, it was all downhill for Burns. The Broncs fumbled on their next drive deep in their own territory, and a few plays later, Hatheway added his second touchdown to extend the lead to three scores.
Burns turned the ball over again on its next drive, and Hatheway scored his third rushing touchdown of the quarter to put the game out of reach.
“They just bring four our five people to block you,” senior Tagr Holmes said. “You just have to focus on taking on people and making a play.”
Romsa said prior to the game that he wanted to see his team come out with more intensity in the third quarter after its last game against Torrington. Unfortunately, Friday’s game was more of the same. The team knows it needs to fix this problem as quickly as possible.
“We need to start focusing up more in practice,” Holmes said. “We just need to bring more intensity to the field after the first half, as well.”
Burns’ offense put together a few decent drives toward the end of the game, but was unable to punch the ball in the end zone. After the game, Romsa said his team committed way too many mental mistakes and unforced errors, which led to the poor results.
“(Miscommunications) is the whole story,” he said. “When we can’t line up in the right formation I call in, or run the right play I call in, we are going to struggle. That’s something we’ve been struggling with for three weeks now, and if we don’t get it fixed, we’re going to have the same result every week.
“When we were lined up right, it was either one or two guys not doing their jobs right. Little things like that will make or break a game.”
NEWCASTLE 28, BURNS 0
Newcastle 7 0 21 0 — 28
Burns 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
N: Crabtree 76 run (Abu Zahra kick), 1:20
Third Quarter
N: Hatheway 2 rush (Abu Zahra kick), 5:55
N: Hatheway 6 rush (Abu Zahra kick), 2:56
N: Hatheway 11 rush (Abu Zahra kick), 0:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Newcastle: T. Troftgruben 6-19, L. Hatheway 26-154, D. Crabtree 6-88, C. Mobley 3-20, T. Prell 4-22, R. Herrberg 1-5. Burns: D. Nichols 9-36, M. Medley 56, M. Terry 2-(minus-3).
Passing
Newcastle: T. Trotgruben 6-11-0 104. Burns: M. Medley 10-23-2 109, D. Nichols 0-2-0 0.
Receiving
Newcastle: C. Matthews 1-27, L. Hatheway 3-42, S. Cummings 1-8, C. Perino 1-27. Burns: M. Terry 3-18, H. Munson 5-57, P. Ochsner 2-35.
