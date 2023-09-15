BURNS — A 21-point outburst in the third quarter spelled doom for Burns Friday night in its home-opener against Newcastle.

In the end, the Broncs (0-4 overall, 0-2 2A East) just couldn’t get out of their own way, as the offense sputtered in a 28-0 loss to the Dogies.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.

