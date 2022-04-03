Brown ranked second on the Indians with 11.8 points per outing, while his 4.7 rebounds per game were also second on the team. The 6-foot-4 guard also shot at a 55% clip on the season while snaring 1.1 steals to earn second team all-state honors.
Ryan Fornstrom
Pine Bluffs
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Fornstrom was an integral part of the Hornets’ Class 2A state title team, ranking second in the state with 5.9 assists and ninth in the state with 14.9 points per game. The 5-foot-11 point guard also ranked second on the Hornets averaging 2.5 steals and 5.9 rebounds.
Drew Jackson
Cheyenne East
Position: Guard
Class: Sophomore
Jackson paced the Thunderbirds in scoring with 14.7 points per outing, which also ranked sixth in Class 4A. His 2.2 steals per game were sixth in the state, while his 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists helped guide East to a runner-up finish at the state tournament. The 6-foot guard was a first team all-state selection.
Kysar Jolley
Cheyenne East
Position: Forward
Class: Junior
Jolley posted two double-doubles in the Class 4A state tournament, which helped him finish the season averaging 9.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest – which ranked third in the state. The 6-foot-5 forward also posted 1.0 blocks per outing, which was also tied for the fourth in the state. Jolley was a second team all-state selection.
Jackson Kirkbride
Burns
Position: Wing
Class: Senior
The 6-foot-4 Kirkbride earned Class 3A all-state honors after leading the Broncs and ranking ninth in the state in scoring with 14.1 points per contest. His 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game also led Burns, while his 3-point percentage and blocks ranked in the top 10 in the state.