CHEYENNE – When Brogan Allen entered the batter’s box with a chance to drive in a game-winning run against Laramie on Saturday, she was intentionally walked.
The choice from Laramie signifies the damage the Cheyenne Central senior can do at the plate.
As much as she was already able to cause havoc on opposing pitchers, Allen became even more lethal this year after spending the offseason working on hitting pitches she previously struggled with.
“We came in knowing that she wasn’t going to see a ton of fastballs this year,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “She was going to see more off-speed pitches, so she put in a lot of work in the offseason working on that and working with (assistant coach Chris Polton).”
The work has seemed to pay off.
Allen did plenty of damage over the weekend, batting 8 for 11 with nine RBI, four doubles, a triple and two home runs. She also earned a win in the pitcher’s circle and helped the Lady Indians go 3-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
Those efforts earned Allen Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“This time last year, I was in such a big slump, so just to come out here and be able to hit any pitch that’s thrown at me feels really good,” Allen said. “I had a lot of at-bats (last weekend) where I was two strikes in, so my approach on those was straight and simple – just keep it through the zone.”
Developing her approach was as much a mental exercise as it was anything, she said. One of the home runs she hit was a changeup that went opposite field. It was the main pitch she struggled to hit.
Now, there isn’t a pitch Allen is fazed by.
“(Working on hitting off-speed pitches) was definitely frustrating at first,” she said. “Especially the changeup; it was one of my worst pitches. But, after working on it, it’s one of the better pitches I can hit now. I know that’s what I’m going to see a lot, too, because teams know that I can hit.”
The extent of Allen’s contributions aren’t limited to just sending runners across the plate. She’s also a key piece in Central’s pitching staff and can play nearly any position on the diamond.
Already familiar with playing third base, short stop and pitching, she was unexpectedly forced to adapt to playing first base growing up.
When Allen was 12 years old, doctors found a tumor on her shin bone that was three inches long and one inch wide. She had surgery and was out for a year. When she returned, her coach decided first base was the safest option as she got back in the swing of things. So, she had a new position for the time being.
It’s an example of Allen’s ability and willingness to play wherever the team needs her most.
“She’s a versatile player. If I need her to pitch, she’ll pitch, if I need her to play first, she can play first,” Barker said. “She has that array of talent where she can play pretty much anywhere.”
Allen is batting .645 on the season with 20 hits, 15 RBI and four home runs. The hits and RBI lead the team, and the home runs are tied for a team-high with Taylor Gebhart. She’s been able to place the ball where she wants to and hit gaps with ease. A lot of it has been based on remaining patient and knowing how to attack a pitch.
“She definitely has a better mentality that she needs to stay inside the ball, and when she sees that changeup, keeping her hands back and driving it to right field,” Barker said. “She’s always been a great hitter, but now she can hit almost anything … she’s ready to hit whatever.”
Allen wasn’t intentionally walked last season, and the intentional walk she drew against Laramie was the second one she saw this year – the first was against Campbell County. With the improvement she’s made and the power behind her swing, it might not be the last time a team will award her a free base.
“She’s such a balanced hitter that it’s hard to pitch to her because she can hit anything,” Barker said. “Last year, she was never intentionally walked, but now, everybody knows Brogan Allen is a threat.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Madisyn Baillie, girls track and field, Central: The junior was first in high jump (5 feet, 3 inches) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (47.59) at the Altitude Invite on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado.
n Emma Gonzalez and Rylee Jo Ward, girls track and field, Burns: Gonzalez, a senior, was first in the 1600 (5:38.53) and first in the 3200 (11:45.62) at the Bayard Invitational in Bayard, Nebraska. She was also third in the 400 at the Wheatland Invite on Friday.
Ward, a senior, placed first in the 100 hurdles (17.09), first in pole vault (9-0) and third in the 300 hurdles (51.00). She also won the 100 hurdles and was second in pole vault in Wheatland on Friday.
n Andy Linares, boys soccer, Cheyenne South: The sophomore tallied one goal and an assist in the Bison’s 7-2 loss to Thunder Basin on Saturday.
n Taliah Morris, girls track and field, Cheyenne East: The sophomore won the 100-meter dash and long jump at the Wheatland Invite.
n Richard Prescott, boys track and field, Central: The senior won the triple jump (43-0) and was second in the 110 hurdles (15.64) at the Altitude Invite in Fort Collins, Colorado.
n Carson Rabou and Reed Thompson, boys track and field, Pine Bluffs: Rabou, a senior, finished first in the 110-hurdles (16.54) and second in pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches) to help the Hornets win a team title at the Bayard Invite.
Thompson, a senior, took first in long jump (19-2½) and and second in triple jump (40-3¾) and third in long jump (20-9¾).