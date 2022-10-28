CHEYENNE – For the first time since the 2019 season, the Burns Broncs have made it to the Class 2A playoffs.
Their first matchup will not be a cakewalk, however, as they face off against two-time defending state champion Lyman.
Here is a deeper look at what the stats say about how the two teams stack up on paper:
Run offense
The season started off a little rocky for the Broncs (4-4 overall, 4-3 conference), but they have been better since week two. They posted 944 total yards on the ground during their eight games this season, while averaging 118 yards per game. Seniors Cooper Lakin and Jared Allen have split duties running the ball, combining for 675 yards on 192 carries and nine touchdowns. Despite their improvements as the season went on, the Broncs finished just 13th out of 15 teams in Class 2A.
The strength of the offense for Lyman (7-2 overall, 6-1 conference) is in the run game. The Eagles averaged 48.6 rushing attempts per game through the regular season, racking up 1819 yards (227.4 yards per game) and 21 touchdowns. Their total yards, yards per game, and attempts per game were ranked first in Class 2A. Quarterback Carter Bradshaw has been the main runner for the Eagles this season, posting 824 yards and nine touchdowns on 183 carries (103 yards per game). The Eagles have been held under 100 yards per game just once this season, both of which were games they lost.
ADVANTAGE: Lyman takes the advantage here with ease. While the Broncs have improved running the ball throughout the season, Lyman has been dominant running the ball all season long.
Pass offense
The running game has been so dominant for the Eagles they don't pass the ball very often. They average just 7.2 attempts per game, the third lowest in Class 2A, and complete just 39.7% of their passes. Bradshaw has not thrown for more than 57 yards in a game, but is rarely asked to carry the load with his arm.
Burns, on the other hand, has been good throwing the ball this season. Throughout the course of the season, Allen has thrown for 820 yards and seven touchdowns and averaged 102.5 yards per game. Lakin and Cody Hape have been his two main targets, with Hape recording 334 yards and three touchdowns on 19 receptions.
ADVANTAGE: Burns takes the advantage in pass offense, primarily because Lyman rarely throws the ball.
Run defense
Not only is Lyman very good at running the ball, it also is very good at stopping it. The Eagles finished the season ranked second in Class 2A in run defense, allowing just 76.3 yards per game and just 2.8 yards per carry. The only team that was better at stopping the run this season was Tongue River.
The Broncs haven't had as much success stopping the run this season. They finished the regular season ranked 10th in Class 2A in rush defense, allowing 181.8 yards per game and 16 touchdowns. Through their eight games, they have held opponents under 100 yards once and have given up more than 150 yards in four games.
ADVANTAGE: Lyman’s run defense has been a thorn in the side of nearly every team it has played this year, and it will be for the Broncs, as well. Lyman has the advantage here.
Pass defense
Both teams have very similar numbers in terms of pass defense. Throughout the regular season, the Broncs allowed teams just 73.4 yards per game and just a 46.2% completion rate. They also allowed just five touchdowns to eight interceptions.
Lyman’s numbers are relatively close to Burns. It allowed just a 35.1% completion rate and one less touchdown, however it allowed more yards per completion (14.4 to 10.9) and 8.6 more yards per game through the air.
ADVANTAGE: While the numbers are slightly in favor of Burns in this aspect, they are negligible at best. Both teams are very good at stopping other team’s quarterbacks from carving up their secondary. The battle of pass defense ends in a wash.
X-factor: Burns has stayed in games this season, despite being heavily outgained, primarily because of its ability to force turnovers. The Broncs have recorded 11 fumble recoveries and eight interceptions, which has allowed them to stay in nearly every game they have played, despite being outgained. Lyman does not turn the ball over very often, but if the Broncs are able to give its offense a short field, there is a good chance they can come out of this one with a win.
FINAL VERDICT: This game has the potential to be a very tight and very hard-fought game. That being said, Burns' rush defense will be tested early and often in this game, and it is unclear how they will be able to hold up. Based on the numbers, the Broncs will have a tough time moving the ball on the Eagles defense.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 23-21 Lyman over Burns.