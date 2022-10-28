20191006-spts-burnsfb-mc-6.JPG

Travis Romsa gives directions on the sidelines during Burns’ 49-20 win against Glenrock on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Burns. Romsa has been hired as the next head coach of the Broncs. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – For the first time since the 2019 season, the Burns Broncs have made it to the Class 2A playoffs.

Their first matchup will not be a cakewalk, however, as they face off against two-time defending state champion Lyman.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus