CHEYENNE — Standing at just 5-foot-4, Cheyenne East senior middle blocker Taliah Morris isn't the prototypical size for a front-row volleyball position. Generally speaking, middle blockers’ minimum height is usually around 5-foot-10.
But what Morris lacks in size, she more than makes up for with her athleticism. Last season, Morris finished second on the team in both kills (186) and blocks (60). She also averaged 1.9 kills per set and had a hitting percentage of 0.243, according to Maxpreps.
While she was cleared to start practicing again Aug. 16, Morris will not be available for East to begin the season due to recovery from an offseason ankle surgery. Knowing that she is coming back this year, however, is something that East coach Nicole Quigley knows will boost the team.
“With her being able to come back, it changes our team completely,” Quigley said. “It’s really exciting. Hopefully everything works out in the next couple of weeks, and she can come back and make an impact.”
Standing about six inches shorter than the ideal height for her position, Morris has to make up a good amount of ground on her competition. Her ability to jump is one of her strongest assets on the court.
The main place her jumping ability comes from is her extensive background with track and field. Since coming to East, Morris has been a standout in both long jump and triple jump. She has earned all-state honors three years in a row. She has won four state titles in long jump between the indoor and outdoor seasons, as well as multiple first-place finishes in triple jump, according to Athletic.net.
The offseason cross-training has helped Morris work on explosiveness and fast-twitch movements. It’s something she knows has helped her in volleyball.
“I’m a very powerful athlete,” Morris said. “I’m short, so it’s harder for me to get places. I have to be right on time with the ball. It helps me because (people underestimate my jumping ability). The timing is off between the blocks. I may not have a higher reach, but I can get up there pretty well.”
Morris has never been the tallest player on the court throughout her volleyball career. It would have been easy for her to be dissuaded from volleyball due to her size. Instead, she took a different approach.
“I took it as my advantage,” Morris said. “I may be the shortest on the court, but I am going to try, every single time, harder than everyone else, because I have to.
“It turned me into a bigger person. I took my height as a weakness and changed it into a strength.”
Morris enters this season knowing she has a big role to fill for the Thunderbirds. Elysiana Fonseca, one of the key pieces to East’s success last season, led the team in kills and blocks with 270 and 130, respectfully. She is now at Laramie County Community College, and is helping get the Golden Eagles off to a good start to their season.
Fonseca's departure leaves a major hole in the middle – something players like Morris will be expected to step in and fill.
“She makes a big impact on the team,” Quigley said. “Last year, she was right under Elysiana by a couple of stats here and there for blocking and hitting, and she was right up there with Elysiana until the very end. She is going to make a huge impact with us.”
Her efforts helped get East to a Class 4A East regional championship and a No. 1 seed at the state tournament. Unfortunately, it was eliminated in the consolation semifinals. Entering this season, Morris is hoping both she and her team can use the lessons of what happened last year to make it further in the state tournament this season.
“I realized what team we could have been,” Morris said. “There are a lot of what-ifs. Team chemistry is one thing I learned that you have to have playing on the court. You have to be able to trust everyone in that environment.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters