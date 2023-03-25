CHEYENNE — Getting over the state championship hump left Barry Ward with two choices.

“You can either stand by and wait for somebody to knock you off the top, or you can go find another mountain to climb. I’m taking option 2,” Ward wrote in a statement announcing he was stepping down as Burns girls basketball coach.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus