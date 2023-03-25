Burns junior Saria Eklund (14) hugs Burns Head Coach Barry Ward as she prepares to walk into the court for the girls 2A state basketball finals at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Burns girls basketball coach Barry Ward carries his daughter, Mckenzie, off the court after she injured her ankle in the second half of the 2015 Class 2A fifth-place game against Tongue River.
WTE/file
Barry Ward
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
CHEYENNE — Getting over the state championship hump left Barry Ward with two choices.
“You can either stand by and wait for somebody to knock you off the top, or you can go find another mountain to climb. I’m taking option 2,” Ward wrote in a statement announcing he was stepping down as Burns girls basketball coach.
Ward spent 28 years as a coach in Laramie County School District 2. He started his career in Albin and guided the Wildcats to Class 1A runner-up finishes in 2001 and ’03. He moved to Burns when Albin shuttered its high school in May 2003. Ward’s Burns girls finished as state runners-up in 2011.
The Lady Broncs entered this season’s Class 2A state tournament with an 11-15 record. They capped a surprising run through that event by overcoming a 12-point deficit to beat Lingle-Fort Laramie 48-36 and claim the school’s first girls basketball championship.
While his team celebrated that victory, Ward casually strolled over to his wife and three of his four daughters, who were standing along a railing across from Burns’ bench. The five embraced as a group before Ward joined his team on stage to accept their medals and trophy. Ward’s eldest daughter, Bailey, was an assistant on this year’s Burns staff.
He thanked his family for its “unconditional love and support” in his statement.
Senior forward Daljit Kaur — an all-stater, who averaged 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds — is the only starter graduating.
“I leave behind a program that is built to win again,” Ward wrote in his statement. “With four returning starters from a team that just won it all, they are primed to make another run.”
Ward’s Burns teams went 214-249 across his 19 seasons on the bench. His Albin squads were a combined 118-24 over six seasons. Ward also coached at the junior high and grass-roots levels.
“The game I love has brought me a great deal of joy during that time,” Ward wrote. “I have worked hard and tirelessly to bring pride to the schools where I have worked, first as a Wildcat in Albin and then as a Bronc in Burns.
“I have coached some very special teams and very special kids. … Standing on the sidelines watching our kids bring home the state championship was (the) culmination of 28 years in the pursuit of excellence.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.